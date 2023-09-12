Adversaries must surrender or be totally eliminated, CDS warns 

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa says the military will continue to go after all adversaries until they surrender or are totally eliminated.

Musa gave the assurance on Monday in Jaji, Kaduna State while addressing participants of Senior Course 46 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC).

The CDS presented a paper titled: “Nigeria’s security and defence policies: my leadership concept for the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

Musa said criminal elements who doubts the capability of the Armed Forces would not live to tell the story.

“Our adversaries must surrender or the Armed Forces would keep going after them,” he added.

Speaking specifically on the issue of banditry in the Northwest, Musa said that the military would take them all out in a matter of time.

He further assured Nigerians that the current challenges of insecurity are summountable, while restating the Armed Forces readiness and willingness to achieve success as a team.

The CDS said that his leadership would be peoples-centered and based on synergy amongst the Armed Forces to address the challenges of insecurity in Nigeria.

He however said in course of addressing the challenges of insecurity in the country, the troops must protect the rights of individuals, communities and citizens, while working as a team.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria are people oriented and will be there for the people to always feel their presence.

“For us to succeed, the people must be happy with what we are doing, and this the center of our concept,” he added.

The CDS also stressed the imperative of synergy amongst the Armed Forces, saying no single service can achieve success without the other.

“Now, our operations are going to be joint, everybody will have a role to play including the citizens we are protecting, members of the armed forces and the paramilitary.

“We want Nigeria to be peaceful and developed, we want every Nigerian to be proud of the country at anytime and everywhere.”

He therefore solicited the support and prayers of patriotic Nigerians for the Armed Forces to succeed in its mission.

“We want Nigerians’ prayers and support in terms of information, intelligence and report on our personnel who erred,” the CDS said. (NAN

