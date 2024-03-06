Advancing Equity: The Role of Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission

By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

Introduction:

Gender equality is a fundamental human right and a key driver of social and economic development. Recognizing the importance of promoting gender equality, Plateau State has established the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission (GEOC) to address gender disparities and promote equal opportunities for all individuals. This essay explores the significance of the GEOC to Plateau State, its journey under Olivia Dazyam’s leadership, perspectives and insights on GEO laws, basic concepts of gender, and the gender situation in Plateau. Additionally, it extends congratulations to the state governor for the establishment of the commission.

Importance of the Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission:

The GEOC plays a pivotal role in advancing gender equality and empowering marginalized groups in Plateau State. By addressing gender-based discrimination and promoting inclusivity, the commission contributes to the overall well-being and development of the state. Through its programs and initiatives, the GEOC aims to create a more equitable society where every individual, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities to thrive.

Journey under Olivia’s Leadership:

Under the leadership of Olivia and her team, many of them pioneers, the GEOC has made significant strides in advancing gender equality and promoting women’s empowerment in its short span of existence. Olivia’s commitment to social justice and gender equality has guided the commission in implementing effective policies and programs to address gender disparities and promote inclusivity. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, Olivia has raised awareness about gender issues and mobilized support for gender-sensitive initiatives.

Perspectives and Insights on GEO Laws:

GEO laws serve as a framework for promoting gender equality and protecting the rights of women and girls in Plateau State. These laws encompass a wide range of issues, including access to education, healthcare, employment, and political participation. By enforcing GEO laws, the commission aims to eliminate gender-based discrimination and promote gender-sensitive practices across all sectors of society.

However, challenges remain in fully implementing and enforcing these laws, including cultural barriers and inadequate resources.

Gender Situation in Plateau:

Plateau State, like many other regions in Nigeria, faces challenges related to gender inequality. Women and girls often experience discrimination in education, employment, healthcare, and political participation. Gender-based violence, including domestic violence and harmful traditional practices, remains prevalent in the state. Despite these challenges, there are also positive developments, including increasing awareness about gender issues and efforts to promote women’s empowerment and gender equality.

Congratulations to the State Governor:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the state governor for the establishment of the Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission. By prioritizing gender equality and investing in institutions like the GEOC, the state is taking proactive steps towards building a more equitable and inclusive society for all its residents. Indeed the time is now, and together, we can work towards achieving gender equality and promoting social justice in Plateau State and beyond

Before I conclude, let me take the risk of mentioning names, more like a roll call of honour. His excellency, former Governor Jang played a pivotal role, and one can say that this is his baby, and the Plateau State House of Assembly, several of them, Gad Peter Shamaki, Nene Dung, Mary Izam, Katdapba Gobum, now late Ladi Madaki, and Suzan Yigo, Fatimah Sulieman, Peter Iorapuu, Justina Ngwobi, Ruth Abwo, Madam Jessica, Sese, Chris, Jummai Madaki, the Nigerian office of the UNWomen, Peter Mancha, and several development partners like WRAPPA, the state ministries of women affairs, and also that of justice and many other names I must have skipped, trust me it was not intentional, it is the risk associated with name calling, but be assured that many of us made this happen, and time will tell. You are all appreciated!

Conclusion:

The Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission plays a crucial role in promoting gender equality and empowering marginalized groups in the state. Through its initiatives and programs, the commission contributes to the overall development and well-being of Plateau State. With continued commitment and support, the GEOC can continue to advance gender equality and create a more inclusive society where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive.