Aduda empowers 70 FCT artisans on film, video production

Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP/FCT), on Tuesday empowered 70 artisans selected from the six area councils of the FCT, on film and video production. Aduda, while presenting certificates to the trainees at the closing ceremony in Abuja, said that the training was organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC). The senator, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Samuel Shekwolo, said that the gesture was aimed at addressing youths restiveness and enhancing self reliance. He said that most film production usually take place in Port Harcourt and Lagos, hence the need to also engage some youths in the FCT to learn how to produce and edit films.

“You can see that youths have been protesting about unemployment, good governance and reforms; these programmes are arranged to pull them out of poverty. “I felt that since FCT is the capital of Nigeria, there is the need to engage some talented youths who are creative, to learn film production instead of depending on Lagos alone. “The artisans were selected from the six area councils. I call on them to use the knowledge acquired from the training to make themselves useful in the society,” he said. Aduda said that the trainees would go for another training next year in Jos, to further equip them with the necessary skills required to become professionals in the field. Dr Chidia Maduekwe, Managing Director of the NFC, in a remark, said that the training included the provision of excellent post training services in addition to high quality support and learning solutions.

According to him, the participants were taught the basics of scripting and acting, digital cinematography, directing, production management and digital editing for film and television. He said that the corporation had developed hybrid training and learning method that was serving as a catalyst for change and entrepreneurship. The director commended Aduda for initiating the training programme and assured Nigerians that the corporation was determined to offer and provide windows for training on a sustainable basis. Mr Godwin Onmonya, a participant, commended the senator for the kind gesture and promised to use the knowledge acquired to facilitate his desire for self reliance. (NAN)