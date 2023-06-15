ADSI pledges support for Tinubu on women, youth engagement

By Ruth Oketunde

The Board and members of Arewa Development Support Initiative (ADSI) have pledged to support President Bola Tinubu in his policies with focus on women and youth empowerment.

ADSI President Hajiya Khuraira Musa said this in a statement in Abuja.

Musa, who commended the president for demonstrating uncommon skills and understanding of the many challenges that had held Nigeria back for decades, promised of their readiness to support the president.

“This singular act has earned the president the recognition and confidence of not only Nigerians, but the global community.

“His efficient and effective actions for the socio-economic development of Nigeria and the sub-region have led to the sudden return of investors’ confidence in the stock market, uptick in oil production, increase in electricity generation with positive outlook in employment.

“The president has said among others that Nigeria will be impartially governed and women and youth will feature prominently.

“These words are commitments of a true leader on a mission to build a new and working Nigeria”, she said.

She, however, assured the president of the organisation’s readiness to support the government in the areas of youths and women empowerment, girl-child education and skills acquisition, especially in the northern part of the country.

“ADSI has demonstrated these capacities with proven track record in all of the 19 states of the northern part of the country.

“With hope that the age-long conflict between herders and farmers will be resolved, communities will be rebuilt and lives will return to normal.

“ADSI presents a veritable channel for the government in achieving some of these goals,” she said.(NAN)

