Monday, February 5, 2024
ADP wins Plateau North rerun poll

By Favour Lashem
By Peter Amine

Mr Pam Dachungyang of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has been declared the winner of the Saturday’s Plateau North senatorial rerun election.


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Nestor Chagok, declared the result in the early hours of Monday.


Chagok said that Dachnggyang polled 122,442 votes to defeat 10 other candidates in the election.
He said that Mr Yakubu Shafi’u of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) came second with 53,980 votes, while Mr Christopher Giwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) placed third with 39,132.


“Having scored the highest valid votes and having satisfied the conditions of law, Mr Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang is hereby returned elected,” Chogok said.
The ADP won in all the six local government areas of the district, namely Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos South, Jos East, Riyom and Jos North. (NAN)

