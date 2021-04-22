ADP to hold FCT council election primaries

Action Democratic Party (ADP) will hold its primaries on Saturday, ahead of 2022 Council elections in Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Yabagi Sani, National Chairman of party, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that early primaries would strengthen chances of ADP in the race in to gain victory at the poll, adding that it in line the guidelines of Independent Electoral Commission ().

He called on members of the party in the FCT to come out in to ensure the success of the exercise as well as to demonstrate the strength of the party.

He said that the party had made adequate provisions for logistic and administrative requirements for a successful conduct of the exercise in all the six area councils.

He stated that a large number of party members had filled necessary documents to contest the primaries, adding however that the door still opened to members willing to participate.

He said that the decision not to close the door on members aspiring to fly the party’s flag to ensure equity, a level playing ground and openness.

“Without any equivocation, I expressed the that the ADP will sweep the forthcoming FCT council polls, because the youth and women who form majority of the electorate are now in the fold of our party

This, according to him, is largely due to the people-centred manifesto of the party and its outstanding achievements within the short space of its existence.

He appealed to those participating in the exercise to be orderly, peaceful and law abiding, urging officials assigned to conduct the exercise to work towards a rancour free exercise.

He added that they should strive to adhere strictly to the guiding rules and regulations of the ADP and on the conduct of party primaries.(NAN)

