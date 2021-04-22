The Action Democratic Party (ADP) will hold its primaries on Saturday, ahead of February 2022 Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Yabagi Sani, the National Chairman of the party, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the early primaries would strengthen the chances of the ADP in the race in order to gain victory at the poll, adding that it was in line with the guidelines of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

He called on members of the party in the FCT to come out in order to ensure the success of the exercise as well as to demonstrate the strength of the party.

He said that the party had made adequate provisions for logistic and administrative requirements for a successful conduct of the exercise in all the six area councils.

He stated that a large number of party members had filled necessary documents to contest the primaries, adding however that the door was still opened to members willing to participate.

He said that the decision not to close the door on members aspiring to fly the party’s flag was to ensure equity, a level playing ground and openness.

“Without any equivocation, I expressed the confidence that the ADP will sweep the forthcoming FCT council polls, because the youth and women who form majority of the electorate are now in the fold of our party

This, according to him, is largely due to the people-centred manifesto of the party and its outstanding achievements within the short space of its existence.

He appealed to those participating in the exercise to be orderly, peaceful and law abiding, while urging officials assigned to conduct the exercise to work towards a rancour free exercise.

He added that they should strive to adhere strictly to the guiding rules and regulations of the ADP and INEC on the conduct of party primaries.(NAN)

