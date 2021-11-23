ADP tasks Nasarawa State farmers on dry season farming

The Nasarawa Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) on Tuesday in Lafia tasked farmers to embrace dry Season farming to ensure food security in the state.

Mr Emmanuel Alanana, the Programme Manager, told the news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that farmers in the state had not embraced dry season farming to an appreciable level.

He said if they leveraged on dry season farming potentialities, Nasarawa State could be among dry season farming states in the federation.

Alanana said the state government had been very supportive in the distribution of farm inputs, fertilisers, herbicides and improved seeds to farmers as way of encouraging them to ensure food security.

“Since the beginning of the current administration in the state, government had been distributing inputs, improved seeds, fertilisers and herbicides to farmers for rainy and dry season farming,’’ he said.

The next launching of sale and distribution of fertilisers and inputs at subsidised rates for dry season farming will hold on Wednesday, Alanana told NAN. (NAN)

