ADP tasks FG on welfare of Nigerians

By Diana Omueza

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has advised the Federal Government to place more priority on the welfare of Nigerians, for an enhanced development.



Mr Okey Udo, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party, said this at the launch of a book “A Great Nation in Bewilderment”, on Friday in Abuja.



Udo, also one of the authors of the book, said that his party would place great priority on Nigerians welfare, if given the mandate in the 2023 presidential poll.



“Prioritising on Nigerians and their needs is the best way to achieve continuity in governance, sustainability, growth and development, which is our priority for Nigerians in 2023.



“Any leader or leadership that fails to meet the critical needs of the people or fails to leave behind lasting positive legacies is a bad leader and has wasted power, resources and authority.



“This book addresses so many of this concerns on leadership potentials, opportunities, challenges and solutions especially to the many issues bedevilling our country,” he said.



He recommended the book to aspiring youths, students, serving and intending politicians, religious and traditional.



He said that the book sought to bring a positive change in Nigerian polity by educating citizens to be more patriotic by working collectively for a bright future.



Mr Yabaji Sani, ADP Presidential Candidate said that the book came at the right time because the country was heading for politics season.



“The nation is about to start another journey that would perhaps solve most of the problems bedevilling it and this book has recommended ways for leaders to leave good legacies for their successors.

“So every politician vying for one elective position or another should rethink of a plan to leave his or her position better then they met it and still establish legacies that their successors can easily ride on,” he said.

Sani commended the authors for not just capturing the woos of the country but for also providing solutions and practicable programmes that can bring and connect the critical mass of Nigerians with solutions.

Dr Nyerere Anyim, the second author said that the book when carefully read and implemented by leaders at various leadership positions would bring about great positive change, rapid development and measurable progress in the country.

“We have a great nation and with the visions of the founding fathers, we can bequit to the generations yet unborn a more vibrant country if we identify our collective needs and prioritize them.



“What the book is talking about is that we still have all it takes to rebuild Nigeria in spite of our present state there is still hope for a better Nigeria.



“All we need are the right leaders, the right vision, conducive environment for our citizens to strive and Nigeria and Nigerians will be enviable again,” he said.

He said that the book was also timely especially considering the fact that the 2023 election was fast approaching and hence the need for a positive wake up call.

He encouraged Nigerians to read the book as it reflected the woos of the country, several other challenges and possible solutions that when implemented would tevive the country.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

