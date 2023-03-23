ADP tasks Abia governor-elect on accountability, transparency

By Diana Omueza

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has congratulated the governor-elect of Abia, Mr Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) and advised him to build an accountable and transparent government.

Mr Okey Udo, vice-presidential candidate of the ADP at the Feb. 25 election, gave the advice in a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Udo noted that Otti’s victory was well deserved.

“With utmost joy I congratulate you on the well-deserved victory in the Abia governorship election of March 18.

“It was indeed a gruelling and tension-soaked contest but you emerged victorious by your focus, determination, resilience and doggedness.

“These attributes have over the years endeared you to Ndi Abia and they have chosen you among the best that presented themselves for the job.

“As an economist-cum-banker, we believe that accountability will be the hallmark of your administration which will engender peace, progress and development in God’s own state,’’ he stated.

Udo added that that he believed that Otti and his deputy would work together to reengineer Abia for its betterment.

He advised the incoming administration not to disappoint the people who stood firm against all odds ensuring that their victory did not slip away.

He prayed to God to grant the governor-elect and his deputy sound health and more wisdom to enable them to deliver on the mandate of the office of the governor.

“I have no doubt that you will discharge the functions of this elevated office creditably, even beyond expectations,’’ Udo stated. (NAN)