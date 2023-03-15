ADP Governorship Candidate promises to revamp economic prospects of Kano State

By Aminu Garko

The Gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party ( ADP) in Kano State, Alhaji Sha’aban Sharada, has pledged to revamp economic prospects in the state if elected on Saturday.

Sharada told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that a robust economic package geared at driving exponential growth across the state had been worked out for implementation if elected.

He said: “We have what it takes to move Kano State to the next level of development.

” We have development programmes that will scale up production. The time for the industrialisation of our state is now. There is no more time to waste.

The governorship candidate reiterated his commitment to attract new infrastructure developments through a blueprint that would concentrate on agro-allied industrialisation, new energy and mineral resources sector.

The governorship candidate also projected a revenue target of about N10 billion from the current N2 billion Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

He restated his commitment to restore the fortune of the state and bring it back to the path of progress and prosperity.

He explained that the dynamics of the present realities required things to be done differently to get refreshing results, to positively affect the lives of the people.

He stated that his three-point agenda of infrastructure development, industrialisation and human capital development stood as the primary foundations on which he intended to build his administration.

Sha’aban further added that his government would further secure the state and weed out every criminal who used Kano as hiding place.

“You know Kano is now a safe haven for criminals; this is where most of them hide, plan and move out to strike.”

“We will ensure that these people no longer find our dear state comfortable.”

He also promised to prioritise water supply, health, agriculture, security, youth and women empowerment.

The governorship hopeful said the party had worked out a blueprint to end perennial water scarcity in Kano metropolis and other major towns across the state.

” We will expand water supply to all nook and crannies of Kano city to enable people to have access to portable drinking water for human and animal consumption.

” We will utilise dams and provide assorted farming implements at subsidised rate to enhance massive food production for all year farming.

” The ADP administration will revamp education sector through provision of atmosphere conducive for learning for our children, and accord priority to the health sector through provision of modern facilities to enhance quality healthcare delivery at the grassroots,” he said.

He urged residents to shun electoral violence and safeguard their permanent voter cards to vote ADP candidates on Saturday for qualitative leadership.( NAN