ADP affirms Sha’aban Sharada as its Kano guber candidate for 2023

By Zubairu Idris

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has adopted Rep. Sha’aban Sharada (APC-Kano), as its Kano State governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Sharada, who represents Kano Municipal Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, defected to ADP after losing at the APC governorship primaries on May 27.

The state ADP Organising Secretary, Malam Tasiu Abdurrahman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano that his adoption followed the voluntary withdrawal of the party’s candidate, Mr Nasiru Hassan-Koguna from the race.

“According to the ADP constitution in such situation, the executive officials should constitute electoral panel to fill in the vacuum, which I was the chairman.

“We invited the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to witness the formal affirmation of the new candidate on Aug. 12, which was the deadline by the commission for political parties to complete change their governorship candidates,” he said.

Abdurrahman said that all the 19 members of the executive committee of the party unanimously affirmed Sharada as the new governorship candidate.

He said that the adoption of Sharada has brightened the ADP chances of winning the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The organising secretary called on party faithful to remain united and work hard for the victory of the party in the 2023 poll.(NAN)

