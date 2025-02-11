Adopting holistic, human-centered approach key to addressing migration challenges – Prof. Olufemi Peters

The Vice-Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has said the key to addressing migration challenges lies in adopting holistic, human-centered approach.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Vice-Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has said the key to addressing migration challenges lies in adopting holistic, human-centered approach.

Prof. Peters made the assertion at Abuja on Tuesday during the NOUN 2025 International Conference on Migration and Sustainable Development with the theme:”Migration and Sustainable Development: Problems and Prospects, focuses on the growing need for a human-centered, holistic approach to address the complex global issue of migration.”

Addressing the gathering made up of leading academics, policymakers, and migration experts, Prof. Peters emphasized the critical importance of tackling migration challenges with inclusive, forward-thinking policies.

He stressed the need for collaboration across borders and sectors, noting that a human-centered approach is essential in crafting policies that protect migrant rights and address the root causes of migration, such as conflict, economic disparities, and environmental changes.

He said,”There is growing recognition that the key to addressing migration challenges lies in adopting a holistic, human-centered approach. This means creating systems that provide safe, legal pathways for migration, protecting the rights of migrants, and addressing the root causes that compel people to leave their homes in the first place. It also means fostering cooperation and partnerships between countries, international organizations, civil society, and the private sector.

“The opportunity before us is to create a future in which migration is not seen as a threat, but as a potential driver of innovation, growth, and progress. It is my belief that this future can be realized through collaborative, inclusive, and forward-thinking policies that take into account the multifaceted nature of migration.

“This conference provides a unique platform to engage in meaningful discussions, share innovative research, and explore practical solutions to the challenges of migration and sustainable development. It is an opportunity for academics, policymakers, development practitioners, and migration experts to deliberate on best practices, exchange ideas, and propose forward-thinking strategies that will shape policies and actions at both national and global levels.

“Let us commit to working together across borders, disciplines, and sectors to develop solutions that promote the dignity and well-being of all people, regardless of where they come from or where they go. Let us strive for a world in which migration is not merely a survival strategy, but a source of opportunity, equity, and shared prosperity.

Prof. Peters highlighted that migration has both positive and negative impacts. On the one hand, migrants contribute to economic growth and innovation in host countries. “On the other hand, when migration is not properly managed, it can lead to social tensions, exploitation, and even humanitarian crises,” he said.

He cited climate migration as a growing challenge, with millions of people displaced due to extreme weather events like floods and droughts.

Prof. Peters called for the creation of safe and legal migration pathways, while also advocating for greater international cooperation to prevent exploitation and address migrant suffering. He underscored the importance of addressing migration’s root causes, including poverty and political instability, as part of the solution.

The conference serves as a key platform for sharing research, discussing migration policies, and exploring innovative solutions to ensure migration becomes a tool for sustainable development rather than a source of crisis. Peters encouraged delegates to engage in these discussions, emphasizing that with proper management, migration could drive positive transformation.

The event also recognized the significant strides made by the Centre of Excellence in Migration and Global Studies (CEMGS) at NOUN, which has gained international recognition for its research and efforts to advance migration studies. Professor Gloria Anetor, Director of CEMGS, spoke about the Centre’s role in bridging the gap between academic research and practical policy solutions, stressing that migration issues require interdisciplinary approaches.

Prof. Anetor stressed that with increasing international collaboration, including partnerships with institutions like the University of Krems in Austria, CEMGS is poised to become a leading voice in migration research, providing the necessary evidence to shape effective migration policies.

Also speaking, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to implementing strategies aimed at maximizing the economic and developmental benefits of migration.

“Migration, whether internal or external, has all its positive and negative consequences. As a nation, we must be able to swim in the tide so that we can benefit maximally from the positive impact of migration while mitigating the negative impact,” Sununu said.

The minister also emphasized the vital role of Nigerians abroad, particularly in the medical field, stressing the government’s efforts to address the challenges posed by brain drain. “The Federal Government is doing its best on the issues that affect healthcare services. I recall in the last few weeks a document was produced trying to address the issue of brain drain,” he remarked.

He praised the growing collaboration between Nigerian universities and international counterparts through transnational agreements, a move aimed at retaining academic talent within the country. “I must commend the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission for increasing partnership between our campuses in Nigeria and other campuses outside the country through the transnational agreement, so as to reduce the migration of our well-secured, experienced academicians out of the country,” Sununu stated.