Adopt NIPSS reports to enhance socio-economic development – Gov Emmanuel tells FG

Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has urged the Federal Government to adopt the reports of the study tours of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to turn around the dwindling socio-economic and political fortunes of the nation.

Emmanuel gave the charge when participants in the Senior Executive course 44, 2022, of NIPSS, who are on a study tour to the state, paid a courtesy visit on him at the Government House, Uyo, on Friday.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, described NIPSS as the highest policy “Think-Tank” in the country

.

He noted that the institute and its study participants have continued to make significant contributions towards improvements in different sectors of our national life without commensurate utilisation.

He said that the product of a multi-sectoral study group that seeks to proffer practical solutions to the problems of the nation should be better utilised in shaping the policy framework for the nation.

“The fact that you are able to visit every part of this country at any point in time, gives you a national view of our nation, therefore you should know the problems and help government to tackle these challenges to help improve the country,” Emmanuel said.

The governor reassured course participants of the state’s commitment to support and be part of anything that will bring progress to the country.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Retired Brig.-Gen. C. F. J. Udaya, said that the institution has been helping in formulating policies for government.

Udaya said on an annual basis, the institute conducts the Senior Executive Course with a task by the federal government to tackle topical and challenging problems of governance.

He added that the federal government uses the instrumentality of the senior executive course of the National Institute in addressing the challenges facing the country.

He explained that participants were divided into seven study groups and are to visit 14 states of the federation, seven states in the North and seven states in the south.

He said, “Akwa Ibom was selected as one of the states for the study tour with the theme: “Strengthening Local Governance, challenges, options and opportunities.” (NAN)

