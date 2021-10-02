Ado Ekiti residents decry hike in price of cooking gas –NAN Check

Residents Ado Ekiti, on Friday, decried the recent hike in the price cooking gas, saying that should address the development.


Pst. Segun Adekunle told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that the hike in the price cooking gas was quiet alarming, especially given the fact that no reasons had been adduced for the increase.


He questioned how the price could move from 3,000 to 7,000 for a 12.5kg cylinder within the spate a few months, saying that the development had compounded the in Ado Ekiti, as he has now resolved to use firewood and charcoal for cooking.


”Cooking with firewood is dangerous to health,” he, however, complained.


Another resident, Mrs Bunmi Ajisafe, a trader, expressed worry over the continuous increase in the price cooking gas, noting that the hike had further worsened the economy her family.


Ajisafe said she was surprised at the astronomical increase in the price commodities these days, not only gas.


”It is so frustrating that you are not sure the next price you would meet when you go to the market. I am really worried and surprised, I thought Nigeria is a country with abundance of gas”, she said.


She appealed to the Federal to urgently intervene, otherwise she may to return to the use of kerosene stove, charcoal or firewood.


Mrs Tope Ogunfowokan, a civil servant, said that Nigerians were yet to recover from the of COVID-19 which crippled many businesses and rendered many people jobless.


Ogunfowokan said she remembered there was a time the Federal was campaigning for citizens to key into cooking with gas.


”And most people did nothing to that effect, but people gradually keyed into it, then comes the present gas situation; it is frustrating and unimaginable and should intervene,” she said.


A gas dealer, Mr Micheal Ogunsakin, said he doesn’t to talk much, but that the whole hike simply had to do with the government. (NAN)

