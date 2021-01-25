Ado-Ekiti: Police arraign man, 26, over alleged possession of Indian hemp

The police in Ekiti on Monday, arraigned a 26-year-old man, Sunday Ifeoluwa, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged possession of Indian hemp.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of illegal possession of India hemp.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 23, at 10a.m., at Ogbon- Ado Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that the defendant was apprehended at a criminal hideout and was found allegedly in possession of three wraps of Indian hemp.

He said the offence contravened provisions of Section 5(B) of the Indian Hemp Act, Cap C16, Law of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

However, Ifeoluwa pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.His Counsel, Mr Emmanuel Folayan, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, granted the defendant N10,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for hearing. (NAN)