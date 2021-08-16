Admissions: JAMB, stakeholders to hold 2021 policy meeting Aug.31

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) says a 2021 Policy meeting with education stakeholders to discuss critical issues on admissions processes into tertiary institutions is in the works.

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

It said critical issues emanating from the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would also be discussed.

“The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has approved Tuesday, Aug. 31 for the 2021 policy meeting.

“The meeting will be chaired by the minister and will have all Heads of Tertiary Institutions as well as Heads of Regulatory Agencies in the sector, and other critical stakeholders present.

“This includes Chairmen of the Committee on Education at the Lower and Upper Chambers of the National Assembly, in attendance.

“The meeting kick-starts the admission process into the nation’s tertiary institutions.

“It will discuss critical issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar of JAMB, on the just concluded UTME and Direct Entry applications.

“This is also in addition to setting the tone for the 2021/2022 Admission exercise.

“The meeting is expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and present application statistics, candidates’ performance as well as evaluate the 2020 Admission exercise,” the it said.

The board said that the meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions.

It said the meeting would be streamed live on the board’s website, www.jamb.gov.ng, on its Facebook handle, @JAMBULLETIN and its other social media platforms.

JAMB also noted that it was an abuse of process for any institution to commence any admission exercise before the meeting as that was the only forum that gave authorisation for admissions.

NAN reports that one of the major expectations from the board’s annual policy meeting was the cut-off mark for admission into all tertiary institutions. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...