Administrative bail in EFCC is free, Acting Zonal Commander says

By Suleiman Shehu

The Acting Ibadan Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Halima Rufa’u, says securing administrative bail of suspects in EFCC’s custody is free.

The Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Wednesday said Rufa’u stated this while receiving Executive Committee members of Ibadan Branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led by the branch’s chairman, Folashade Aladeniyi.

Rufa’u, who is an ACE 1 with the EFCC, said the Commission does not charge any fee from lawyers or family members of detained suspects before releasing them on bail.

She therefore warned lawyers to desist from standing as “surety” and legal representative at the same time to suspects.

The EFCC official added that such an act could not only get them into trouble, which does not portray the legal profession in good light.

“In the event the suspect was released and later jumps administrative bail, the Commission will have no choice than to arrest the lawyer first, before going after other sureties,” Rufa’u warned.

The Acting Zonal Commander, however, commended the NBA for the visit, adding that it would strengthen the existing collaboration and synergy between the two bodies.

In her remarks, Aladeniyi, commended the EFCC Ibadan Zonal Command for its efforts in curbing cyber crime and related fraud activities in Oyo State.

“I want to commend the Ibadan Zonal Command and the EFCC at large for its activities towards curbing economic and financial crimes, especially cyber crime in the country.

” This is evident in the statistics of convictions secured by the Commission over the years,” Aladeniyi stated.

She appealed to the Acting Zonal Commander to protect the rights of suspects in detention by ensuring their quick release.

Aladeniyi urged the Commission not to hesitate to commence investigation into the activities of politically-exposed persons accused of corruption in the state.(NAN)

