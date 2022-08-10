ADKing Foundation USA partners with Atiba University

A team from ADking Foundation USA led by the

chairperson, Mrs. Barber Naomi King, as well as the President Professor Babs Onabanjo and Mr. Stonestreet recently paid a courtesy visit to Atiba University Oyo to foster academic synergy, collaboration and Partnership arrangement.

The area of focus agreed on by the two institutions as contained in the signed memorandum of understanding include partnership in developing academic excellence between the two institutions.

The partnership and collaboration arrangement between ADking Foundation USA and Atiba University Oyo is expected to cover areas such as; providing Mentorship to Atiba University on academic excellence, growth and development as well as Facilitation of Access to international libraries.



The synergy will also involve further partnership with some highly rated universities in the United States including facilitation of student exchange programs between Atiba University students and Universities in the US, as well as other strategic arrangements geared towards improving Atiba University Oyo as a University of choice for human capital, National and International academic development and growth.

The Founder and President of Atiba University Oyo, James Adesokan Ojebode PhD, JP thanked the ADking Foundation USA team for finding Atiba University Oyo worthy to collaborate with in the area of academic excellence. He also encouraged the management of the Atiba University to utilize the great opportunity effectively in order to propel research and innovative activities at Atiba University Oyo to an enviable heights within the Nigerian University System. He emphasized that International collaboration is one of the important considerations for a university to remain globally relevant

