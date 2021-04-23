ADITOP hails NNPC’s downstream strides

A group petroleum tanker owners in Nigeria under the auspices the Association Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP) has commended the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its unrelenting efforts to sanity into the downstream sector of the oil industry
during a visit to the NNPC Towers Abuja, the National President ADITOP, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed, expressed delight the achievements the Corporation under the leadership Mele , especially in the area stakeholder engagement.


“This singular action of meeting with us defines you as a leader with limitless leadership humility and untiring capacity for encouraging the concept of stakeholder management and eagerness to carry us along in every public policy engagements of the NNPC concerning the oil and gas value chain,” Mohammed stated.
He pledged the group’s support for NNPC stressing that they were ready to place their trucks and retail outlets the disposal of the Corporation for any pilot programme and investment initiative.


While welcoming the ADITOP leadership to the NNPC Towers, pledged to work with the petroleum products distributors to sustain the prevailing sanity in the downstream sector.

