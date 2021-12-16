Adhere to zoning agreement, ex-minister urges Enugu State PDP leaders

Chief Dubem Onyia, a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has called on the People Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Enugu State to adhere to the existing zoning agreement for governorship position in the state.



Onyia, an elder statesman in Enugu state made the call in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.



According to him, as the 2023 general elections draw closer, the zone to produce the next Governor of Enugu State seems to be heating up the polity within the PDP.



He said the present governor of the state, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a member of the PDP from Enugu North Senatorial Zone was a product of the zoning formula.



The former minister said the zoning agreement was to ensured that power rotates amongst the three senatorial zones of the state.



He said the two other zones, Enugu East and Enugu West had also benefited from the zoning agreement, with former Gov. Chimaraoke Nnamani from Enugu East and former Gov. Sullivan Chime from Enugu West.



Onyia said the present debate on where the next governor of the state would come from was avoidable.



“As one of the founding fathers of the present Enugu State, I will not fold my hands and watch Enugu State engulfed in turmoil.



“It is my duty to ensure that there is peace, tranquility and brotherliness in the state,” he said.



He said the resolution to rotate governorship position in the among the three senatorial zones was reached in 2014 at a caucus meeting of stakeholders in Enugu State where he moved a motion.



Onyia said the motion was overwhelmingly endorsed at the meeting attended by the then State Gov. Chime, Senators, House of Representatives Members, former governors, PDP state leadership and other stakeholders in the State.



According to him, the zoning agreement that, after Enugu North Senatorial Zone, it will be the turn of Enugu East Zone, is contained in the minutes of the PDP caucus meeting.



“With the adoption of the motion, Enugu North was then endorsed to produce the Governorship candidate that saw Mr Ugwuanyi elected into office.



“It should be the turn of Enugu East now to produce the next candidate for the party.

“I am appealing to PDP Enugu State to allow Enugu East to take their turn.



“It will be very unfair, illogical and against the rules of equity for another zone to aspire to produce the next governorship candidate for the state.



“Enugu East has waited for 16 years since it had its turn,” he added. (NAN)

