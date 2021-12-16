Adhere to zoning agreement, ex-minister urges Enugu State PDP leaders

Chief Dubem Onyia, a former of State for Foreign Affairs, has called on the People Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Enugu State to adhere to the existing zoning agreement for governorship position in the state.


Onyia, an elder statesman in Enugu state made the call in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.


According to him, as the 2023 draw closer, the zone to produce the next Governor of Enugu State seems to heating up the polity the PDP.


He said the present governor of the state, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a member of the PDP from Enugu North Senatorial Zone  was a of the zoning formula.


The former said the zoning agreement was to ensured rotates amongst the three senatorial zones of the state.
 
He said the two other zones, Enugu East and Enugu West had also benefited from the zoning agreement, with former Gov.  Chimaraoke Nnamani from Enugu East and former Gov. Sullivan Chime from Enugu West.


Onyia said the present debate on where the next governor of the state would come from was avoidable.


“As one of the founding fathers of the present Enugu State, I will not fold my hands and watch  Enugu State engulfed in turmoil.


“It is my duty to ensure is peace, tranquility and brotherliness in the state,” he said.


He said the resolution to rotate governorship position in the among the three senatorial zones was reached in 2014 at a caucus meeting of stakeholders in Enugu State where he moved a motion.


Onyia said the motion was overwhelmingly endorsed at the meeting attended by the then State Gov. Chime,  Senators, House of Representatives Members, former governors, PDP state leadership and other stakeholders in the State.


According to him, the zoning agreement that, after Enugu North Senatorial Zone, it will the turn of Enugu East Zone, is contained in the minutes of the PDP caucus meeting.


“With the adoption of the motion, Enugu North was then endorsed to produce the Governorship candidate saw Mr Ugwuanyi elected into office.


“It should the turn of Enugu East now to produce the next candidate for the party.
“I am appealing to PDP Enugu State to allow Enugu East to take their turn.


“It will very unfair, illogical and against the rules of equity for another zone to aspire to produce the next governorship candidate for the state.


“Enugu East has waited for 16 years since it had its turn,” he added. (NAN)

