Adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures, DG NYSC tells corps members

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday urged the 2021 batch “C” stream II corps members to observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Ibrahim, represented by the State Coordinator, NYSC in Plateau, Ms Caroline Embu, said that the management had put in place adequate precautionary measures to safeguard the camp community.

The DG said this during the formal opening and swearing-in ceremony of the newly posted corps members to Plateau, at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Mangu.

He said that it was imperative for the corps members to adhere strictly to the basic safety protocols for a safe and healthy camp.

Ibrahim encouraged the corps members who were yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine to do so without further delay, as the vaccine would keep them safe.

The director-general reminded them that the federal government had made it a prerequisite for gaining entry into any public office from Dec.1.

He advised the corps members to participate in all camp activities, as they would be introduced to healthy competitions and co-opted into the administrative operations of the camp.

Ibrahim told them that the orientation course was the first phase of their service year which is highly regimented and meant to acquaint them with the ideals of the NYSC.

According to him, the corps members will, during the orientation course, be exposed to physical training, sports, social activities, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

He urged the corps members to avail themselves of the SAED activities, to learn a skill during their service year.

The director-general called on the corps members to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline and leadership skills required to face challenges in the service year and beyond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1,798 corps members comprising 938 female and 860 male are participating in the orientation course in Plateau.

NAN also reports that the event was low-key and in strict compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols. (NAN)

