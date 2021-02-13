The Association of Heads of Federal Establishments in Enugu State on Friday appealed to workers in the public sector to adhere strictly to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols.

The Chairperson of the association, Mrs Lucy Njeta made the appeal during a familiarisation/sensitisation visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Njeta, who is the Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau in the state, said that workers in the public sector were a significant chunk of the country’s population.

She said that the campaign against the spread of the virus in the country would be successful if workers genuinely enlist in it.

The chairperson reminded workers that COVID-19 was real and urged them to comply with the safety protocols of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation(WHO).

Njeta urged ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government in the state to provide hand washing buckets, liquid soaps, and sanitisers in their various offices.

She also encouraged workers to provide face masks and other protective equipment for their safety and that of their family members.

The chairperson commended NAN for its coverage of the pandemic and other issues in the country.

Njeta said that she was on a familiarisation visit of federal agencies in the state and urged NAN to participate in the activities of the association which included monthly meetings, health work, charity visits and sensitisation.

Responding, the South East Zonal Manager of NAN, Mrs Maureen Atuonwu thanked the association for the visit to the agency.

Atuonwu pledged to contribute to the growth and development of the association in any way possible.

She said that the agency had continued to give adequate coverage of the pandemic and had partnered with relevant stakeholders in the fight against the spread of the virus in the country.

Atuonwu solicited support of the state and federal governments to enable the association raise funds for its programmes in the state. (NAN)