Adeyinka-Bode assumes office as new Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State

Mr Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, the newly posted Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, has assumed duty in Birnin Kebbi.
DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said this in a statement on Tuesday, in Birnin Kebbi.
Abubakar said that Adeyinka-Bode took over from Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi- Lasore, who has been deployed to zone 11, Osogbo, following his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG).
He said that the new commissioner of police hailed from Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara and was enlisted into the force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.
“While in the force, he served in various capacities in different commands and formations.
“The CP assures the good people of Kebbi State of maximum protection of lives and property and solicits constant dissemination of credible information to enable the police serve them better,” the PPRO said.(NAN)
