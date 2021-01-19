Adeyinka-Bode assumes office as new Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State

Mr Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, the newly posted Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, has assumed duty in Birnin Kebbi.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said this in a statement on Tuesday, in Birnin Kebbi.

Abubakar said that Adeyinka-Bode took over from Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi- Lasore, who has been deployed to zone 11, Osogbo, following his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG).