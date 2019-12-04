Adeyemi sworn in as senator representing Kogi -West

The Senate on Wednesday administered oath of allegiance to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Senator representing Kogi -West Senatorial District.

This followed his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of Kogi West senatorial district in the Nov.30 supplementary election.

Adeyemi had approached the 2019 election petition tribunal seeking the nullification of Sen.Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) election on grounds of irregularities in the Feb. 23 senatorial election.

The tribunal had nullified the election and ordered for a re-run of the election.

Dino, not satisfied with the decision of the tribunal, appealed the judgment of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal which later upheld the judgment of the tribunal.

Following the conduct of elections for the Kogi West -Senatorial district by INEC on Nov.16 and supplementary election on Nov 30, Adeyemi was declared winner of the election.

Melaye had since rejected the outcome of the election.

The emergence of Sen. Adeyemi back to the senate had increased the number of APC senators to 63, PDP 45 while YPP has one senator.

The Senate also at plenary considered the first reading of five bills.

The bills are: University of Technology, Kaduna Establishment Bill, 2019 sponsored by Sen. Sani Uba, (APC Kaduna) and the Nigeria Civil Defence Academy, Pandogari Establishment Bill, 2019 by Sen. Musa Sani (APC Niger).

Others are the NYSC Act No. 51, 1993 Amendment Bill, 2019 by Sen. Odebiyi Akinremi (APC Ogun ), Adeyemi University of Education Establishment Bill 2019, by Sen. Akinyelure Ayo (PDP Ondo ) and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Alteration Bill, 2019 by Sen. Basiru Ajibola (APC Osun).

Also at plenary, the Senate received the report of the Committee on Appropriations on 2020 Appropriation Bill (SB.80) presented by Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC Kano) and report of Committee on Procurement for amendment on Public Procurement Act 2007, presented by Sen. Isa Lau (APC Taraba).

It also received report of Committee on INEC on confirmation of three nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Following the consideration of the report of Committee on INEC, the Senate at the Committee of the Whole, confirmed two of the nominees and stood down one for further legislative inputs.

Those confirmed are Umar Gajiram representing Bornu and Dr Aiaiibo Johnson representing Bayelsa while confirmation of Raheem Olalekan, representing Osun was stood down. (NAN)