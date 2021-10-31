Adewopo expresses confidence in Ayu’s PDP national chairmanship

A Governorship Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun 2018 election, Ayoade Adewopo, has expressed in the newly elected Sen. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Executive of the party.

Adewopo, who is also the convener of the Ayombo Movement Good Governance, expressed the in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Adewopo said that PDP under Ayu would advance the values and principles of democracy as well more elections the party.

“I am confident that under your renewed leadership, PDP’s leading role in advancing the values and principles of democracy continue to be strengthened.

“It is my sincere wish that PDP, under your leadership, will maintain political stability, more across the country, and eventually be restored back to power the center,” Adewole said.

He expressed optimism that the party under Ayu leadership would be renewed and restored back to power.

Adewole congratulated the newly elected PDP national chairman and other national executive members of the party that emerged the Saturday convention in Abuja.

He also described the convention as of the most competitive in the country’s political history.

He added that PDP by the convention, had once again demonstrated its commitment to democracy by voting in a largely peaceful process.

“I would also use this medium to congratulate all state and national leaders across the country, and all the convention planning members putting together of the finest moments of a democratic convention ever in the history of democracy in Nigeria.”

He added that “Please accept my very best wishes a successful tenure of office and my personal regards.”(NAN)

