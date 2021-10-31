Adewopo expresses confidence in Ayu’s PDP national chairmanship

A Governorship Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun 2018 election, Dr Ayoade Adewopo, has expressed confidence in the newly elected Sen. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Executive Committee of the party.

Adewopo, who is also the convener of the Ayombo Movement for Good Governance, expressed the confidence in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Adewopo said that PDP under Ayu would advance the values and principles of democracy as well win more elections for the party.

“I am confident that under your renewed leadership, PDP’s leading role in advancing the values and principles of democracy continue to be strengthened.

“It is my sincere wish that PDP, under your leadership, will maintain political stability, win more elections across the country, and eventually be restored back to power at the center,” Adewole said.

He expressed optimism that the party under Ayu leadership would be renewed and restored back to power.

Adewole congratulated the newly elected PDP national chairman and other national executive members of the party that emerged at the Saturday convention in Abuja.

He also described the convention as one of the most competitive in the country’s political history.

He added that PDP by the convention, had once again demonstrated its commitment to democracy by voting in a largely peaceful process.

“I would also use this medium to congratulate all our state and national leaders across the country, and all the convention planning Committee members for putting together one of the finest moments of a democratic convention ever in the history of our democracy in Nigeria.”

He added that “Please accept my very best wishes for a successful tenure of office and my personal regards.”(NAN)

