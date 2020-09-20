Adewopo congratulates Obaseki on re-election, seeks stability, prosperity for Edo

Share the news













The convener of the Ayombo Movement for Good Governance, MrAyoade Adewopo, has congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki on his re-election by the Edo people.

Adewopo, who was a 2018 Osun State gubernatorial aspirant underthe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the commendation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Sunday.

Adewopo in the statement signed by himself said:

“I write to extend warm congratulations on your well deserved re-election for a renewed four-year term as Governor of Edo State.

“This election was one of the most competitive in our country’s history.

“However, once again, the people of Edo have demonstrated their commitment to democracy by voting in a largely peaceful process.”

“I am confident that under your renewed leadership, Edo’s leading role in advancing the values and principles of democracy will continue to be strengthened.

“It is my sincere wish that Edo, under your leadership, will maintain political stability and integration, and achieve economic prosperity just like other states governed by PDP Governors.”

“Please accept my very best wishes for a successful tenure of office and my personal regards.”(NAN)

