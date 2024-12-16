Adetayo Haastrup declares interest in vacant stool of Owa Obokun of Ijeasaland

A major contestant for the vacant stool of Owa Obokun of Ijesaland and prominent son from Ajimoko Haastrup Bilaro Ruling House of Ijesaland, Olumobi Jacob Adetayo Haastrup, PhD, has declared his intention to vie for the revered seat of paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Osun State.

Dr Haastrup, who declared his interest in a statement on December 12, 2024, stated that he would ensure positive development in Ijesaland and take the ancient city to the greater heights.

The statement, which was personally signed by Dr Haastrup and titled: “Divine Declaration” was made available to journalists on Sunday.

Haastrup also disclosed that he took the decision in the strict adherence to the revered traditions of Ijesaland, following the recent passage of Owa of Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, whose first traditional rites were concluded on December 10, 2024.

The traditional Head of Imobi of Ijesas for the past seven years and a half, also extended his heartfelt condolences to the entire people of Ijesaland.

Haastrup further disclosed that he decided to vie for the vacant stool after much reflection, prayer to the Almighty King of Kings, and consultations with his family, friends, associates, and well-wishers.

He also unfolded his 12-point agenda for the entire Ijesaland, saying that he would use his contact for dynamic growth and empowerment of the people.

He said, “After much reflection, prayer to the Almighty King of Kings, and consultations with my family, friends, associates, and all well-wishers, I, Olumobi Dr. Jacob Adetayo Haastrup, of the Ajimoko Haastrup Bilaro Ruling House of Ijesaland, hereby formally declare my intention to contest for the vacant stool of Owa-Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.

“As the traditional head of Imobi Ijesas for the past seven and a half years, I humbly seek your prayers and support as I embark on this journey.

“My personal mission, inspired by the words of our late father, who in his certificate issued to me said, “Thank you for what you have done and more to do for Ijesaland,” is to serve with devotion and integrity.

“With unwavering faith in God Almighty, I pray that all things work together for the good of Ijesaland and its people.”

“With God’s guidance and the support of the people, together, we shall build a prosperous and united Ijesaland.”

Unfolding his 12 major agendas, Haastrup said his blueprint for the Ijesaland would embrace unity, security, economic empowerment and industrialisation of the area.

The 12 Major Agendas of Haastrup for the Ijesaland are as follows:

Unity of the Entire Ijesaland: To foster a strong and united community, uniting all people under the banner of progress and peace. Safety and Security: To ensure the safety and well-being of all indigenes through proactive security measures. Economic Empowerment and Industrialisation: To advance the economic interests of Ijesaland by driving industrial growth and providing sustainable job opportunities. Youth Engagement and Vocational Development: To empower the younger generation through educational programs and vocational training that ensures their personal and professional growth. Territorial Development: To protect and advance the physical development of Ijesaland through infrastructure, land management, and community-driven projects. Mobilization of Ijesa Sons and Daughters: To engage with Ijesaland’s sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora, ensuring their active participation in the progress of our land. Promote and Upgrade the Iwude Ijesa Festival: To elevate the Iwude Ijesa festival to an international level, showcasing our rich cultural heritage to the world. Support for Farmers and Artisans: To organise farmers and artisans to cooperatives and support them in accessing finance and all the support required for them to maximise their productivity and the returns on their labour and investment. Upgrade of Oke Emese and the Office of all the Chiefs: To ensure the upgrade of Oke Emese, include a general office and meeting hall for the Chiefs. In addition, I plan to support each of the 13 High Chiefs in having a fully functional office within their respective chieftancy house.

10.Sanitisation and development of mining activities in Ijesaland: To work with the relevant MDAs as well as the special purpose vehicles for the physical and the economic development of Ijesaland in sanitising the mining industry in Ijesaland, and in ensuring maximum returns for all stakeholders (Communities Investors, Government etc)

11.Support for Market Women and Opening of More Localised Markets: To mobilise the relevant MDAs towards the enhancement of the markets and construction of more localisedmarkets across Ijesaland.

Facilitation of Access to Rural Areas: To work with all MDAs to facilitate access to the rural areas and their overall development.