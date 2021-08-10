Adesina Soyemi assumes duty as new CP in Nasarawa State

Mr Adesina Soyemi on Tuesday assumed office as Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State command.

Soyemi while taking over from his predecessor, AIG Bola Longe, at the State Command Headquarters in Lafia, said his leadership would improve on the crime fighting template already developed and yielding results in the state.

He assured the people of the state of their safety and security and called for more collaboration through relevant information that would enable the command deliver on its mandate.

The new CP charged officers and men of the command to be diligent in carrying out their duties.

Soyemi, however, warned the personnel against engaging in corrupt practices saying “anyone caught would be severely sanctioned, I repeat, anyone without exception, I promise to do that.”

Earlier, AIG Longe, while introducing the new CP, described him as a thorough bred officer who would deliver on his new assignment in the state.

Longe urged the personnel, the media and other stakeholders to accord his successor all necessary support in order to succeed, adding that the feat recorded by the command under him wouldn’t have been possible without such collaboration.

He thanked the Inspector-General of Police for finding him worthy to serve in the state as CP, Governor Abdullahi Sule for his unflinching support to the command as well as the entire people of the state for their cooperation towards ensuring a crime-free state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soyemi, until his deployment to Nasarawa State Command was the CP in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CP Soyemi who hails from Ogun State, attended the University of Ife where he obtained a BSC in geography, LLB, National Open University of Nigeria.

He was recruited into the police as Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 15, 1988.

NAN reports that the event also featured the parading of 55 criminal suspects arrested since August 1, in the state.

The suspects paraded comprised of 46 cultists, Six internet fraudsters, two drug barons and a car snatcher. (NAN)

