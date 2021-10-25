Adesina, Sanginga, other agric experts to speak at Oyo agribusiness summit

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will on Monday flag off the 2021 Oyo Agribusiness Summit in fulfilment of his commitment to boosting the state’s revenue, alleviate poverty and ensure food security.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Peter Eledan, the Programme Director and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day summit is scheduled to hold at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan.

Among the dignitaries expected to speak at the event are Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, the President, African Development Bank (AfDB) and Dr. Nteranya Sanginga, IITA Director-General.

Also expected are Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr John Donnelly, Ambassador of France in Nigeria, Mr Jérôme Pasquier and his Netherlands counterpart, Mr Harry Van Dijk.

Eledan said that the governor recognised the importance of agribusiness to grow the state’s economy into a viable and preferred investment destination in the country.

He said that the effort of the state government was to ensure food security, alleviate poverty, drive inclusive economic development and generate revenue.

“This summit is aimed at bringing together key actors in the global agribusiness space to showcase their potential for agribusiness investments.

“The summit will offer prospective investors and stakeholders opportunity of understanding the prospect in agribusiness.

“It will also avail them opportunity to identify areas for coordinated public-private investment, particularly the value chain development in the state,” he said.

Eledan said that the summit would attract investors globally and create more economic opportunities for the promotion of the state and Nigeria.

He said that renowned experts in the global agribusiness have been outlined to share knowledge about the current state of agriculture and provide insight into its abundant opportunities.

Eledan listed other dignitaries expected at the summit as Mr Tony Elumelu, the Chairman, United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Also on the list of attendees are Mr Ademola Adebisi, Managing Director, Wema Bank Plc and Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank Group.

Others are Dr. Sonia Darracq, the French Embassy Regional Counsellor for Agriculture and Dr Debo Akande, the Director-General, Oyo State Agricultural Development Agency.

NAN reports that the summit, scheduled to hold from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, will feature presentation of awards to individuals and organisations.

The awards are to appreciate their significant contributions to agricultural development and meaningful impact on the lives of the people of Oyo State. (NAN)

