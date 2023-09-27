Adeniyi: Unleashing Customs’ potential through visionary leadership

Mr Adewale Adeniyi, Ag Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service.

By Kayode Adebiyi, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Since his appointment on June 19 as the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Adewale Adeniyi, the new Customs boss, has embarked on an exciting journey.

The journey is towards enhancing the efficiency of the NCS through local, international collaborations and cutting-edge technologies, such as AI-driven solutions, and innovative projects that are shaping the future of Customs practices in Nigeria.

The Service under Adeniyi is partnering with professionals and global experts all geared towards making informed decisions that will promote trade facilitation, security, and operational effectiveness.

His first 100 days in office is a voyage that has reinforced CGC Adewale’s unrelenting commitment to unlocking NCS’s full potential, hinged on his 3-policy thrust of Collaboration, Consultation and Innovation.

CGC Adeniyi during interagency engagement discussion with the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation in his office.

COLLABORATION

The NCS is tasked with three core mandates, which are: robust revenue generation, suppressing smuggling and trade facilitation.

Experts say that these mandates can be optimally achieved through deliberate, revolutionary, collaborative engagements with stakeholders, at home and abroad, besides leveraging the deployment of cutting-edge technology.

Upon his appointment, Adeniyi had outlined collaboration with international partners, local law enforcement agencies, government agencies (MDAs), the media and other countries’ customs administrations as critical to achieving NCS’ full potentials.

“As we embark on this new journey, we recognize the need for collaboration and partnerships.

“We value the relationships we have built with our Partner Government Agencies and the private sector.

“These collaborations have been vital to our adoption of technology as a tool to enhance revenue generation and streamline processes.

“We will strengthen these partnerships and engage with stakeholders through revitalised platforms.

“By promoting dialogue, we can resolve disputes and advance mutually beneficial solutions that lead to more efficient and effective service. The Nigeria Customs Service will continue to treat its esteemed stakeholders as partners who have a stake in our success,” he said.

NCS’ PARTNERSHIP WITH FOREIGN BODIES/COUNTRIES

Recently, the Service made collaborative engagements to operationalise the use of GEOINT to enhance the efficiency of NCS enforcement operations and contribute to overall efficiency.

The Acting CG has engaged in strategic discussions with partners such as the WCO, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Japan Customs Administration.

The discussions aim to garner support for establishing a customs Laboratory, a significant milestone in enhancing customs operations and trade facilitation across Nigeria.

The NCS Laboratory will provide comprehensive solutions to address challenges such as counterfeit goods, smuggling, and non-compliant imports, thereby bolstering revenue generation and ensuring the protection of public health and safety.

With its advanced analytical capabilities, the laboratory is expected to deliver precise identification, verification, and classification of goods, enabling efficient enforcement measures and informed decision-making.

It will foster an environment of trust and credibility within Nigeria’s trade ecosystem, marking a transformative step towards achieving seamless customs operations, trade competitiveness, and national economic growth in line with the vision of the President Tinubu Led Administration.

Adeniyi’s engagements extended to fruitful discussions with relevant experts and donors, focusing on crucial areas such as conducting a Time Release Study (TRS), implementing the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program, leadership, and management development.

These discussions underscore his commitment to comprehensive improvements and his inclination to adopt innovative solutions across various customs domains, ultimately enhancing operations.



On Tuesday, September 12, for instance, Adeniyi, expressed his commitment to synergise with Benin Republic to enhance trans-border security and regulate trade between the two countries.

Adeniyi said this when he received Senior Officers of Benin Customs, led by their Director-General, Alain Hinkati, at the Nigeria Customs Headquarters Abuja, in continuation of their two-day interactive session.

The session, which started on Monday, September 11 in Abuja, aimed at deepening the relationship between Nigeria and Benin while promoting their age-old bilateral trade ties.

Other areas that the partnership will address include enhancing the proper use of International Transit Guidelines to govern transit-bound goods and fees from Cotonou Port to Nigeria.

It also includes the integration of Nigeria into the Interconnected System for the Management of Goods in Transit

He said the treaty between the two Agencies “will prepare the way for an in-depth mechanism to harmonize the import prohibition lists of products banned by the two countries.

Meanwhile, a joint communiqué signed by Adeniyi and Bennese Customs, Alain Hinkati, said the meeting favoured the desire of the two countries’ presidents: Bola Tinubu and Patrice Talon to strengthen shared commitment to enhancing trade facilitation and promoting economic development.

Other areas that will benefit the countries are fostering closer ties to Nigeria and Benin and reactivating the joint committee for monitoring trade and transit relations.

Adeniyi has also affirmed partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN—Habitat, to Combat Smuggling.

The CGC stated this on Tuesday, September 19, when he received Ambassadors of the UN—Habitat, led by Dr. Raymond Edoh, at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja.

The CGC appreciated the collaborative effort between the Nigeria Customs Service and UN—Habitat.

He believes that the collaboration signifies a commitment to tackling smuggling and enhancing trade facilitation in the nation, setting the stage for a more prosperous future.

The CGC said: “What we’re trying to do is to raise a modern Customs Service through partnering with stakeholders to achieve our goals because we value partnership, and I am happy that you extended your hands of collaboration to work with us.”

On his part, the Director of UN—Habitat, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for reposing the responsibility of heading the Nigeria Customs Service on the Acting Comptroller-General, describing him as “a competent Customs officer who knows the terrain and masters the job.”

UN-Habitat is the United Nations entity responsible for developing urban policies and translating them into action to create sustainable cities and promote viable urban development and adequate shelter for all.

Adeniyi at the 2023 World Customs Organization (WCO) conference in Brussels, Belgium..

PARTNERSHIP AND COLLABORATION WITH MDAs, STATE GOVERNMENTS, MEDIA

The Nigeria Customs Service under the leadership of Adeniyi has also reinvigorated collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transport to decongest Ports.

Adeniyi made this known when the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani, and her team paid a visit to the CGC at Customs Headquarters Abuja on July 6, 2023.

The visit was to reiterate commitments to partner with the Service. At the meeting, Adeniyi stressed the need to implement policies that create sufficient space at the ports.

The Permanent Secretary also assured the CGC that overtime cargo disposal committee was working assiduously to implement policies that would decongest the four major ports in the country.

“We are working in different dimensions, but the result will be prodigious, after launching sensitization exercise to stakeholders and members of the ports community about the process,” she said.

In a bid to synergise with security agencies in the country, Adeniyi on July 11, paid a courtesy visit to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, at his Office in Abuja to seek support on border security.

“The porous nature of the nation’s

borders necessitates this visit to the NSA to fashion the best way to tackle the menace of smuggling, which has adverse effects on our economy and security,” the CGC said.

In a bid to strengthen the working relationship between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Media, Adeniyi met with Customs Area Controllers in Zone ‘A’ and the Guild of Editors in Lagos on July 16.

He said the Service has made remarkable progress in different areas over the years and will be soliciting the support, guidance and collaboration of the Media while at the helm of affairs of the Service.

“We will be open to collaborating with our partners in bringing more comprehensive reports to let Nigerians know what our challenges are, what the gaps are, what we can do to bridge those gaps to improve border security and, generally, Nigeria,” he said.

In his speech, the Guild’s President Mr Eze Anaba, congratulated the Customs boss on his appointment and assured them of their support while noting the importance of communication.

“You coming on board is refreshing development, and I am sure we will enjoy such interactions on behalf of my colleagues. I assure you that if you continue this way, the Nigeria Customs Service will have it good in the media,” he said.

In the same vein, the Ag. CGC also had dinner with Public Relations Officers in Zone A’, as well as maritime journalists in Lagos.

He assured them of an open-door policy and the need for cooperation and partnership in steering the affairs of the Service.

“I will open my doors to you; it’s going to be an open governance system; you will have the opportunity to contribute, to check the directions in which the Customs would go while I am in charge,” he said.

Emphasising on collaboration, the CGC on July 21 during his official visit to Seme and Badagry Environs, urged local communities to support Law Enforcement Agencies in enhancing border security

His first port of call was the Palace of the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu, Menu-Toyi I.

According to him, Customs Officers who have served in Badagry have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the people of Badagry.

At Seme Area Command, where he was welcomed by a large crowd including Officers and Men of the Command, Hon. Joseph Gbenu, Chairman, Badagry West LCDA.

Others are representatives from Customs Krake, Republic of Benin, representatives from sister agencies, royal fathers, stakeholders, as well as community leaders.

Adeniyi called for synergy among sister agencies and community leaders saying: “we must draw strength from the complementarity of our operations and our traditional rulers are always there to guarantee the support from the communities we serve”.

“National security is the business of every citizen. It should not be for only security agencies, so as we make life easier for business, I want to charge you all to make life and the work of our security agencies easier,” he said.

Considering the fact that Lagos controls 70 to 75 percent of NCS’ total revenue collection, Adeniyi on July 25, paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Oluand pledged partnership with his government.

He assured the Governor of the Services’ commitment to operate within the framework of the law and support his drive to make Lagos a mega city.

He said, “We just secured presidential approval to undertake decongestion at our ports, using a combination of public auction and transferring some of the containers to the Government Warehouse in Ikorodu.

“I’ve visited all the facilities, and very soon, while working with all the stakeholders, we will be able to kick-start this process and create the space necessary inside the port and around the premises of the port,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu also pledged to provide a good working environment for businesses to thrive. He hinted that approval for a Badagry Port had already been secured.

“I also need to inform you that there’s an approval for a Badagry Port.

“The whole idea is to build strategic infrastructure for our citizens; Lekki is on the eastern part, Badagry is on the western part so that we can decongest Apapa and Tin-can that have stretched their capacity,” he said.

In what seems like one of the most productive collaborations towards enhancing national security and curbing revenue loss, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) commenced an intensive vehicle database integration of the two government agencies.

The collaboration was effected during Adeniyi’s official visit to the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, at the Abuja headquarters of the Corps.

Speaking during the visit, the CGC emphasised NCS’s renewed commitment towards partnership with the Corps in human resource development, information and communication technology, and sports.

He said effective consolidation of existing vehicle information in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database domiciled with the FRSC and vehicle database of the NCS will curb vehicle smuggling, improve revenue generation and enhance national security.

Responding, the Corps Marshal, applauded the initiative, stating that the handshake and data sharing would strengthen the bond between the two agencies and positively impact the fight against vehicle smuggling.

Biu emphasised that the collaboration would also enhance ease of doing business as it will make tracking vehicles without customs duty certificates very easy for the Corps at the point of registration.

In further efforts to deepen interagency synergy with sister security agencies, on Thursday, August 3 Adeniyi visited the Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The visit sought inter-agencies’ cooperation and collaboration to fast-track sustainable working relationships between the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Police Force for adequate security of lives and properties.

Addressing the leadership of the Force, he assured Egbetokun of Customs willingness to learn from the Police in investigation and other operations through capacity-building programmes.

“Criminal activities are inter-connected, thus the need for the two security agencies to collaborate to mitigate the menace of smuggling.

“Doing so will help the Nigeria Customs Service to generate revenue for the nation. I will therefore request to build a strong relationship between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Adeniyi said the major issues that bothered the two organisations could be mitigated through sharing intelligence to help achieve a common goal in the fight against criminals.

Egbetokun described the CGC’s visit as timely, affirming his readiness to establish a solid working bond with Customs.

Just after the decision by Tinubu to shut down the borders, the Customs boss visited the Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State to solicit cooperation of border communities.

He emphasised that while implementing the closure of the Jibia border, the Service would also devote energy to sensitise members of the communities on the reason behind the decision.

Responding, Katsina State Deputy Governor, Farouk Lawal, who represented Radda assured him of the government’s unflinching support.

The CGC pledged renewed collaboration with Yobe to ensure the state continued to benefit from the Service. He also strengthened Customs Community Relations in Oyo State, while charging the state’s indigenes to embrace locally made goods.

Customs also synergized with Borno State Government to re-establish Cross-border Trade in the Northeastern part of Nigeria.

Speaking on enhancing community relations, Adeniyi said: “moving forward, we will need your support to engage with members of the border communities in Borno.

“This is especially as the insurgency has been degraded. We will build on the good relationship that we have and leverage on it to re-establish a good relationship with Cameroon and, of course, the Southern part of Chad.”

He has also expressed the readiness of his management team to collaborate with the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) in the fight against the trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

It would be recalled that the Service had in the second week of August 2023, intercepted over 1000 live ammunition concealed in 203 bags of imported rice in Abeokuta.

The Customs boss, who appreciated the National Coordinator for leading his team to visit the Service’s Headquarters to knot ties with him, also emphasized the need to venture more into intelligence and data sharing.

INNOVATION

As part of the innovation strategy in reviewing the anti-smuggling operations of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adeniyi on July 17 dissolved the Strike Force Team to strengthen the Federal Operations Unit Arm of the Service.

He said meant to also allow for more accountability and reduce multiple checkpoints and ordered all arms, records, and operational vehicles to be returned to the FOUs.

He also on August 7 inspected the 100 Hectares of land proposed for the Federal Operations Unit A, Government Warehouse and Customs Training School, close to the Ogun Agro International Airport Project site.

In asserting the relevance and authority of the Zonal Headquarter, Adeniyi said the office would be relocated and given a face-lift after 48 years, while on officers’ welfare, he assured that some gaps in the area of insurance would be bridged and more accommodation would be provided for the officers.

Similarly following his tour to the Kaduna Area Comman he paid a visit to Customs Primary School, Barnawa, to assess the condition of the facility with the aim of renovating it. This aligns with his efforts to promote education through Customs’ Social Programme to the society.

Speaking to the school’s Assistant Headmaster, Adeshina Fatai, Adeniyi vowed to address both the short, medium and long-term needs of the school to create conducive teaching and learning atmosphere.

According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service, under his leadership, will do the best to raise the spirit of the school to educate the wards of the residents properly.

The Ag. CGC, on August 14, extended a hand of fellowship to Dorian Home in Akure, Ondo State, an Orphanage home for Charity and Social Development.

According to him, the service has a responsibility to support and assist communities where they operate and carry out their mandates. Dorian Home has the structure, commitment and passion to drive its objectives.

He said the home has a capacity for almost one thousand kids, as there will be a need to feed, clothe and administer the proper medication to them. He assured of the assistance of the Service to the home.

The Customs CG also pledged his support to establish Customs primary and secondary schools nationwide.

He spoke while receiving the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA) delegation led by it National President, Mrs. Kikelomo Adewale Adeniyi.

On September 7 the CGC performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Customs Service Zone B Headquarters.

The extraordinary edifice on 25 hectares of land situated in the Mando Area of Kaduna State is part of the CGC’s unalloyed commitment to improve the welfare and efficiency of the Service.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adeniyi described the initiative as a magnificent project that would pave the way for establishing a solid and efficient infrastructure to drive the activities of the Service.

In a significant development on the facilitation of trade, Adeniyi took a decisive action in response to selected Authorized Dealer Banks failing to meet Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) related to Customs Duty and statutory charge remittances.

This decision followed a thorough audit and due process, aligning with the NCS’s commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue collection.

The primary objective is to ensure the accurate and timely remittance of Customs duties and other essential funds for national development.

In spite of the deactivation of these banks, the CGC implemented measures to minimise disruptions for importers and stakeholders.

He assured the trading community that all pending assessments will undergo clearance processes in line with international best practices.

Importers who previously relied on the deactivated banks for duty payments were advised to utilise other Authorized Dealer Banks that comply with NCS regulations.

Stakeholders encountering challenges with a particular bank were also encouraged to use alternatives that function appropriately.

The deactivated banks will have the opportunity to be reactivated once they meet all regulatory requirements and settle outstanding remittances.

Collaborative efforts with financial regulators and stakeholders are underway to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the Customs Duty Collection system.

The most recent of his strategy is the organisational reshufflement. To this end, the Acting CGC made strategic appointments and announced significant redeployments within the Customs department.

In a press statement issued September 6 the Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, the National Public Relations officer, stated that the appointments and redeployments were aimed at ensuring operational efficiency.

Accordingly, Comptrollers Florence Nanu Ogar-Modey and Queen Ogbudu were appointed Acting Assistant Comptroller Generals, Training and Doctrine Command, (TRADOC) and Zonal Coordinator Zone B, respectively.

Some of the Comptrollers redeployed to various Customs formations, include; Compt. Jaiyeoba Jide from Oyo/Osun Area Command to Apapa Area Command, and Compt. Dera Nnadi from Seme to Tin-Can Island Port.

Also Compt. Timi Bomodi from KLT to Seme, Compt. Ahmed Abe from PCA Zone ‘C’ to Kaduna Area Command and Compt. Babandede Mohammad from Lilypond Export Command to Lagos Free Trade Zone Command.

In addition to the redeployments, Compt. Dauda Chana was redeployed from Investigation Headquarters to Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Compt. Martina Tilleygyado from Non-Intrusive Inspection to KLT Area Command.

Similarly, Compt. Oloyode Adekunle from Tin-Can Island Port to Import &/Export Headquarters while Compt. Zanna Chiroma will be leaving Import & Export for PCA Zone ‘C, among many others.

The Customs boss charged them to put more efforts into achieving the service’s core mandates of Revenue Generation, Suppression of Smuggling, and Trade Facilitation.

THE ACTING CGC’s CONSULTATION STRATEGIES

Adeniyi has made significant negotiations with relevant agencies organisations – both private, corporate and multinational to arrive at the best solutions and practices that soothe the Nigeria Customs Service.

Recall that he was attending the Policy Commission and Council meetings of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in Brussels, Belgium, on the announcement of his appointment in June 2023).

The Ag. CGC’s abilities in leveraging global platforms and engagement in topical debates within the global Customs community cannot be overemphasised.

Adeniyi has held strategic alliances and talks with partners to promote good relationships and service efficiency. These collaborations have been vital to the Service’s adoption of technology to enhance revenue generation.

Being decorated with the rank of CGC by VP Shettima in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He has often underscored the need to promote dialogue across all levels, which would resolve disputes and advance mutually beneficial solutions for efficient and effective service.

According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service will continually treat its esteemed stakeholders as partners who have a stake in the Service’s success.

Furthermore, Adeniyi on Wednesday, 20th September 2023, reiterated that the Service would maintain its unwavering position of consulting relevant stakeholders to enable its administration to succeed.

He made this known when he received members of the Customs Consultative Committee led by the Chairman of the Council, Aare Hakeem Olanrewaju, at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja, along with newly elected executive members of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents.

He urged them to consider their peculiar privilege in sustaining peace amongst them, which, according to him, will encourage the Service to take them as vital partners.

“I want to use this opportunity to rekindle the good understanding and peace between yourselves so that we will be able to synergize in eradicating threats against revenue collection and national security.”

He said the Nigeria Customs Service would henceforth share the challenge of consolidating the recent victory with the association – which will clear the way for innovations in the automation of procedures and benefit official economic operators.

He told the new leaders of ANLCA that the Nigeria Customs Service was willing to collaborate with them to ensure the successful facilitation of trade.

“We are going to hold a meeting with Customs Agents to ensure that we bring the required sanity into our operations”, he said.

Responding, Mr Hakeem Olanrewaju, the Chairman, Customs Consultative Committee who led the delegation, said the visit was to present newly-lected National Executive Council of ANLCA to Adeniyi.

Olanrewaju congratulated the Ag. CGC, on his appointment and assured him that the Association had been restored after a long time of fracas.

“With the intervention of Ag. Comptroller General of Customs, the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents has embraced a collaborative peace”, he said.

NCS Training College: The Passing Out of Basic Course I/2023 Cadets

Among some of the activities marking his 100 days, Adeniyi attended the Passing Out Parade of Course 1/2023 at the Nigeria Customs Service Training College in Ikeja, Lagos, on September 22.

He charged the Basic Course I/2023 Cadets to uphold the highest level of integrity and professionalism while discharging their lawful duties.

The Ag. CGC congratulated the cadets on their successful completion of training and welcomed them into the service.

He expressed hope for a better service, equipped them with knowledge and skills, and urged them to make a meaningful difference in the nation.

He emphasized the importance of discipline, good conduct, and the highest level of integrity in their actions, reminding them that they represented excellence and the Nigeria Customs Service.

The CGC also announced that there would be a significant enhancement to the Service’s training and development framework.

He said officers within the superintendent cadre – starting from those graduating that day, would undergo a mandatory refresher course every five years.

The Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Manasseh Jatau – a retired Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, Senior Officers of the service, and representatives of sister agencies attended the occasion alongside the Training College Commandant, Deputy Comptroller Haniel Hadisson.

The Commandant advised the cadets to maintain the high standard of discipline they experienced during their compulsory six-month training while executing their duties.

He expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Acting Comptroller-General and his team.

As a reward for excellence, awards were presented to outstanding cadets who had distinguished themselves through dedication and hard work. And in total, 81 Cadets successfully completed their training and passed out of the Training College after six months of rigorous preparation.

Adeniyi’s Strategies for Physical and Mental Fitness

The Acting Comptroller-General also recently led Officers and men of the Service, including members of the management team and representatives of military and paramilitary institutions, to a marathon route march – as part of his tactics to keep his men in a state of rejuvenated physical and mental fitness.

The trekking exercise, which had a theme “Work-Life Balance: Balancing For A Better Tomorrow”, commenced in the early hours of September 23, from Customs Headquarters Wuse Zone 3 to the newly-built Customs House in Maitama Area, Abuja.

This is seen as one of the Ag. CGC’s strategic approaches to enhance the agility of the officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Speaking after the route march, Adeniyi said the exercise aimed at keeping officers physically and mentally fit to face their duties effectively.

“We have gathered here to launch a transformative initiative that reflects the core values of our beloved Service – the Work-Life Balance Initiative”, he said.

He said that the physical exercise, however, attests to the Customs’ commitment to consolidate key areas of national development, binding its ties with stakeholders and embracing technological innovations.

“As officers and men, we come under lots of pressure to fulfil various obligations, and most of the time, these pressures come from our workplaces – emanating from the nature of our tasks, which are usually physically and mentally demanding; thus, the exercise will help reduce such pressure for us and enhance our productivity at work,” he said.

The Ag. CGC said the Nigeria Customs Service had, over the past 15 years, established 32 clinics and medical centres nationwide to carter for officers’ health.

“As we embark on this journey, it is vital to understand the essence of this initiative and why we need to flag it off”, he said.

The Customs Chief also said the exercise would facilitate the unity and love between Customs Officers across the federation.

“Participating in this brisk walking exercise fosters friendship and unity and a sense of shared purpose amongst us,” he said.

The brisk walking exercise was attended by Deputy Comptroller-Generals of Customs in charge of different Units, Assistant Comptroller-Generals, and all Comptrollers down to Customs Assistant III.

Other participants from sister agencies who graced the ‘Walk-Life Balance’ exercise were from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Nigerian Correctional Centre, Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and Nigeria Army.

Having embarked on a journey of consolidation and collaboration focused on reforms, restructuring, and innovation, Adeniyi has most importantly shown that he is fully committed to the successful implementation of the new Customs Act 2023.

He has continued to work diligently to familiarize the Officers and stakeholders with its provisions, ensuring its effective application across all the Service operations.

Through his continuous engagements with stakeholders across different sectors, he has not relented in creating awareness and understanding of the Customs Act and the importance of successfully achieving the Service’s shared goals.

He sees this as the collective effort personnel, stakeholders and the public while emphasising the need to embrace compliance and collaboration.

Adenyi’s administration has shown its commitment to adopting a bottom-up approach, where the needs of the nation take precedence over everything else.

He has begun prioritising efficiency in service delivery as the bedrock of trade facilitation and revenue generation.

His journey has shown that encumbrances shall no longer impede trade as he has begun to dismantle obstacles and foster a new culture of consultations, compliance, partnership, collaboration and innovation at all strata of the Service.

