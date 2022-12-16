Ademola Seriki was a patriot who served Nigeria meritoriously – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his condolences over the loss of Nigeria’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, His Excellency Ademola Rasaq Seriki.

A statement signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Thursday quotes the PDP presidential flag bearer as saying that, “the late Ambassador Seriki was a patriot who served the country meritoriously in different capacities.”

Atiku notes further that, “Ambassador Seriki was a consummate politician whose genteel mannerism bore a distinguishing trademark in all assignments he undertook.”

The Wazirin Adamawa prays for a gentle repose of the deceased soul and prays for his family, associates, the good people and government of Lagos State to find the fortitude to bear the loss of an outstanding son.