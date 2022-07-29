Ademola Adeleke Celebrates Hijrah at Ansarudeen Central Mosque

Governor-elect , Senator Ademola Adeleke today celebrated the Hijrah Friday with a pledge to follow through with his electoral promises and stand all the time with the people of Osun state.

Accompanied by top aide, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye and other leaders, Adeleke at Ansarudeen Central Mosque,Ede reassured the people that he will work assiduously to provide good governance and remain to his mantra of governance for the people and by the people.

” Let me repeat again- I will be a governor of the people. My watchword will service to the masses irrespective of religious or political leaning. I seek your continuous prayers as you have been doing. With you and God almighty, we will jointly build a greater, more prosperous Osun state”, the Governor-elect told the congregation.

” My victory is a great honour. The only way I can show appreciation is to dedicate my life to full service of the citizenry and humanity as a whole”, Senator Adeleke noted.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Dende Adekilekun prayed to God to retain and sustain the light in the Governor -elect so that darkness will never overshadowed him.

” Today is Hijrah Day. We prayed for the Governor-elect before election and we are now praying foe him again for successful tenure. We pray God to assemble a godly team that will help him to deliver on his electoral promises.

” We pray to Allah not to allow people of dark intention to get into his government. As your name is Nurudeen, we pray that your light will continue to overcome evil and darkness as you prepare to take over the governance of our dear state”, Sheikh Adekilekun prayed.

