Adeleke’s aide clariifies withdrawal of security personnel

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Osun State Government has clarified that the disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service and the Police was a minor one.

This is contained Spokesperson to the Executive Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, made available to the press on Sunday.

He said,”The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service and the Police.

“The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution. The issue is being sorted out.

“We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm. Your Governor is fully secured and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance.”