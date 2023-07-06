Adeleke warns students against cultism, other social vices

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, has warned students of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools in the state against involving themselves in cultism and other social vices that can ruin their future.

Adeleke gave the warning during the 4th Osun State 2023 Police Campaign against Cultism and other vices (POCACOV) & Ile-Ife POCACOV launch at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), on Thursday, in Ile-Ife.

Adeleke, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Simeon Ojo, lamented that Cultism has been a major challenge directly undermining societal well-being and cohesion.

He also said despite all the efforts, the menace is spreading like wildfire and providing the backbone for other criminal activities within the society.

According to him, cultism has penetrated to public and private institutions, secondary and primary schools, saying that patrons of cult groups have risen to key leadership positions within the polity.

The governor attributed the number of disoriented youths seeking assistance outside which lure majority of them to cultism to broken homes and other family challenges.

He said unless societal values are restored, cultism will remain a dreaded cancer and family and societal values cannot be resuscitated until the economic collapse of most families are addressed.

Adeleke charged parents to support the present administration in laying a solid foundation for the restoration and stabilisation of family and community lives and ensure refocused attention on parenting.

Earlier, Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Patric Longe, appealed to parents and other stakeholders in the society to provide a platform that will aid public enlightenment, religion and moral instructions against cultism, and drug Abuse among youth.

Longe, represented by Ife Area Police Commander, ACP Alabi Abiodun, said that there’s no doubt that cultism, drug abuse among other social vices had done havoc in the lives of many youth.

He admonished youths to shun cultism and other social vices that have nothing to give them than destruction, untimely death and life imprisonment. They should be good ambassadors of their families, schools and societies at large.

The Vice-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Prof Anthony Akinlo, delivered a lecture on: “Cultism and Social Vices: Consequences on Nigerian Youths and way out”.

Akinlo, represented by a Psychologist from the Department of Behavioural Studies of the University, Prof. Olusola Akinbobola, said that there are many things that could lead youths to engage in cultism and social vices.

He tasked the government and parents to contribute their quota to the progress and development of these youths by catching them young before they are snatched away from them.

Akinlo admonished youths to run away from taking drugs, alcohol, marijuana and cultism among others social vices that would destroy them.

The Vice-Chancellor called on governments, parents, Non-Governmental Organisations, community leaders, and religious clerics to jointly teach these youths good values.

He warned the youths against evil gangs that can lure them to all immoralities, saying evil gangs spoil good characters.

He said “do not try to be cultists or take hard drug because it won’t be easy to quit.”

Also, the Second Guest Lecturer, Chief Medical Director (CMD), UNIOSUN Teaching hospital, Prof Peter

Babatunde, spoke on: “Drug Abuse and Addiction: Effects on Brain, Risk Factors and Remedies”.

Babatunde highlighted the consequences of drug Abuse as: the lack of self coordination, depression, heart diseases, skin stigma, liver cancer, high blood pressure, mental and emotional problem.

The Chief Medical Director, who was represented by Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Babatunde Afolabi, charged students to face their studies squarely and allow God to fulfil His will in their lives.

He urged parents to ensure closeness to their children, teach them in the way of the Lord and give them regular visitation and proper monitoring at schools to get their true pictures.

Babatunde counselled parents not to be too harsh or too soft on their children. You should give them thorough sensitisation on cultism and drug abuse and for those that have joined, there’s hope of rehabilitation for brighter future.

He stressed on the need for parents, governments and other stakeholders to redefine the society, provide Job opportunities, legislative body that will restrict excessive use of drugs to ensure a crime-free society. (NAN)

