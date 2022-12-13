Adeleke vows to recover monies owed by mining operators

By Joshua Oladipo

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Monday, said his administration would recover all monies owed by mining/gold companies operating in state fields.

Adeleke said this on the sideline of the inauguration of solid minieral sector committee in Osogbo.

He said the state had no record of any payment made by Segilola and other mining companies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, had earlier in the day, in a press statement through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Teslim Igbalaye , appointed Mr Sola Adewumi as Chairman , Revenue Committee, and Mr Samuel Ojedokun, Chairman, Solid Minerals Committee.

The full list of the committee members are; Mr Samuel Oyedokun; Bola Ojofeitumi; Mr Hashim Abioye ; Prof. Lukman Jumoda; and Ajeigbe Seun.

Others are Mr Kolapo Alimi; Mrs Felicia Adeniran; Mrs Omolade Adiamo; Mr Akin Odejobi; Mr Lukman Ijiwoye; and Mr Gani Olaoluwa .

He said the state would beam strong searchlight on the solid mineral sector, especially the activities of Segilola company, and other similar companies, operating in Osun gold fields.

“Osun according to extant laws is entitled to 13 per cent derivation from every ounce of gold extracted from our gold and other solid mineral fields.

“Segilola and other operating companies are expected by law to pay 13 per cent derivation on value of gold and other solid minerals produced in the last 25 years,” the governor said.

The governor noted that the state had been subjected to intense environmental degradation, arising from activities of mining companies.

“River Osun has been polluted and our people are dying, as related sicknesses are spreading. These are sad realities which none of the mining companies has raised a finger to address.

“My administration will insist on the companies, paying for the cleaning up of our rivers and environment,” Adeleke said.

He explained that his administration would ensure that cleaning up of environment was going to be a continuous exercise, and the resulting expenditure to be borne by the mining companies.

Speaking on the mining asset, the governor said measures were on to conduct an audit of Osun assets in the mining sector.

“All state mining licences already diverted to private possession must be fully recovered and illegal mining activities stopped.

“Also, illegal mining syndicates will be arrested and prosecuted.

Adeleke warned that denying Osun of its legitimate revenue, through refusal to pay derivation and also polluting the state environment with impunity, would not continue under his watch .

He said the mandate of the inaugural committee include among others; to recover all money due to Osun from mining companies, based on derivation platform and pollution cleaning fund.

” You are to take inventory of Osun mining and quarry licences and ensure recovery of any licence already converted into private hands.

” Also , you are expected to proffer workable solution to addressing the challenges facing the mining sector as related to polluting our environment and rivers,” he said

The committee has 14 days to submit its interim report to the state government. (NAN