Adeleke: U.S. based philanthropists hails Supreme Court victory

By Ifeanyi Olannye

A United States of America – based philanthropists and business tycoon, Mrs Magdalene Agada has hailed the May 9 Supreme Court victory of Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun.

Chief Agada in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, said that the Supreme court victory had opened the way for more democracy dividends for the people of Osun

According to her, Tuesday, May 9 victory over former Gov. Gboyega Oyetola has closed the chapter of legal distractions faced by the Adeleke administration.

“This means that Gov. Adeleke can now focus on the important task of delivering more dividends of democracy for Osun people.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chief, Dr Magdalene Nwaka Agada is a frontline philanthropist, whose Open Hands Amazing Charitable Organization undertakes life-changing activities across Nigeria.

Mrs Agada, is also President of leading U.S-based medical equipment firm, Star Global Marketing Limited.

She thanked the Supreme Court Justices for returning a verdict that aligns with the wishes of the vast majority of Osun people, as was evident in their wild celebration of the judgement.

She also thanked Gov. Adeleke for extending the olive branch to former Gov. Oyetola and others who contested the July 16, 2022 governorship polls with him.

Agada felicitated former Gov. Oyetola for accepting the ruling of the apex court while congratulating Gov. Adeleke for his victory.

“With the litigation process having been brought to an end, His Excellency, Sen. Ademola Adeleke can now fast-track the actualisation of his administration’s six-pronged developmental agenda.

“The agenda designed to touch the lives of Osun masses in all the Local Government Areas of the state,” Agada said.(NAN)