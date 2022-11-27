Adeleke sworn in as 6th Osun Governor, freezes state accounts



By Victor Adeoti

Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was on Sunday sworn in as the sixth Executive Governor of Osun, along with his Deputy, Kola Adewusi.

Adeleke, decked in a white attire with green and white cap, was administered with Oath and Allegiance of Office by the state Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, at exactly 11.47 a.m at a colourful ceremony held at Osogbo City Stadium.

His Deputy, Adewusi, was earlier administered with Oath and Allegiance of Office by the Chief Judge at 11.36 a.m.

Addressing the people of Osun, Adeleke announced the immediate freezing of all the state government accounts in the banks and other financial institutions.

He also directed an immediate return to the status quo of all fresh appointments, placements and other major decisions taken by the immediate past administration with effect from July 17.

Adeleke also announced that there would be establishment of a panel to carry out an inventory and recovery of all the government assets.

The governor ordered an immediate reversal to the constitutionally recognised name of the state as Osun State from its former “State of Osun”.

According to him, all government insignia, correspondences and signages should henceforth reflect Osun State, rather than State of Osun, which is unknown to the Nigerian Constitution.

“Under my watch as the Governor of Osun State, I will boldly correct all past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by any previous administration, which are against the collective interest of our people,” he said.

Adeleke, however, said that all the directives would be backed up with appropriate executive orders.

The governor said he was aware of his responsibility as the Governor and Chief Security Officer of the state, which entails meeting the legitimate expectations of the people.

Adeleke promised that all the expectations would be met.

He said his administration would also demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and solve the problems of poverty, illiteracy, disease and poor infrastructure.

“I know that as a product of the collective will of my people, there is a heavy weight of history on my shoulders.

“And, I accept the urgency of your expectations, the depth of your aspirations and your conviction in me to build a better state,” he said.

Adeleke, also said that all policies that were not favourable to the growth of effective local government administration would be reviewed in accordance with the law.

He assured the labour unions in the state of his administration’s+ willingness to protect workers’ interest and promote their welfare at all times, saying that he would be labour friendly.

The governor, however, frowned at what he described as mass employment by the immediate past administration without financial backing.

Adeleke pleaded with the workers to give him few weeks to review and sort out all the actions and malicious confusions which the immediate past administration had created since July 17.

The governor also promised to fulfil his campaign agenda, including welfare of workers and pensioners; boosting the state’s economy, home-grown infrastructure policy; people-focussed policy on education, affordable healthcare, security and social welfare and agro-based industrialisation for wealth and jobs creation.

“I hereby extend a strong hand of fellowship to the other arms of governments- the Legislature and the Judiciary.

“As a former lawmaker and a graduate of Criminal Justice, I appreciate the importance of collaboration among the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

“I call on all political parties to unite in the best interest of the state. Election is over. Now is the time for governance. We are open to fresh ideas in line with our manifesto.

“For the purpose of emphasis, I will be a Governor for all Osun people, regardless of differences in languages, faith, political affiliations or any other considerations,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the inauguration included Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Others were PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his wife Titi; PDP National Chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu; former Senate President, Olusola Saraki; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose; Tony Elumelu; David Adeleke, aka Davido, among others.(NAN)