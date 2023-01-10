Adeleke restates commitment to fulfiling campaign promises

By Joshua Oladipo

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has restated his commitment to fulfiling his campaign promises toward moving the state forward.

Adeleke gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the leadership of Methodist Church of Nigeria in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He said that he was prepared to put in place necessary policies to stimulate growth and development of the state.

“My administration will focus on programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of citizens.

“Our 100 days programmes have already begun and in no time, it will manifest for everyone to see. Osun state will move forward,” the governor said.

According to him, the efficacy of prayer made me achieve some set objectives and also my emergence as Osun governor possible in spite of the relentless efforts of certain forces.

The governor urged the people of the state to unite to move the state forward and warned miscreants wanting to use religion to destabilise the state.

“Also, when I look at my story, God has been so faithful to me. My own story is different.

“I always defeat an incumbent. I have to thank God for what he has done for us in Osun,’’ Adeleke said.

Earlier , the Archbishop of Ilesha Archdiocese of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Amos Akindeko, lauded the governor for his abiding faith in God Almighty, which he said aided his path to office.

Akindeko went historical lane on the annual prayer session of the Church and its varying testimonies led by some men of God for the success of the administration.

“God will surprise your government. He will make your enemies to prostrate before you.

“I know the allocations coming to Osun is minimal but God will support your administration to deliver good governance for the people”, he said. (NAN)