Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Adeleke reads riot act to cabinet members

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
 Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun  has read riot act to his cabinet members on service delivery.

Adeleke also set up a monitoring and evaluation unit for quarterly performance review of cabinet members.

A statement by Mr Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner  for Information and Public Enlightenment on Wednesday in Osogbo, quoted the  governor as making the remarks while addressing the maiden State Executive Council meeting.

Adeleke  also  directed council members “to redouble their  efforts in service delivery to the  people.

“We should note particularly that 2024 is a critical year for this administration.

“By December, we will be reaching the mid-term. We must move fast in the implementation of our sectoral plans.

“You all must work hard in your various ministries to achieve set goals.

“Kindly be informed that I have set up a discreet monitoring and evaluation team to prepare quarterly reports on ministries and assess performance of members of the cabinet.

“Even though you did not sign a performance bond on assumption of office, you will henceforth be evaluated on your service delivery.

“We will not hesitate to remove from office any appointee that fails to deliver based on Monitoring and Evaluation reports,” he said.

Adeleke urged the cabinet members to focus on serious state matters rather than lobbying around issues of personal benefits.

Also, the council approved the appointments of six new traditional rulers in the state.

The statement said all the appointments were with immediate effect.

In addition, the council  approved the elevation of 11 more traditional rulers in Osun state to a Part II (Recognised) Status of the Chief Law, Cap 25, Laws of Osun state, 2002.(NAN)

