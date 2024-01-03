Adeleke reads riot act, as Council appoints six new traditional rulers

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has read riot act to the members of the State Executive Council on service delivery, setting up a monitoring and evaluating unit for quarterly performance review of cabinet members. Addressing the 2024 maiden meeting of the State Executive Council, the state Governor directed council members “to redouble our efforts in service delivery to our people. We should note particularly that 2024 is a critical year for this administration.

“By December, we will be reaching the mid-term. We must move fast in the implementation of our sectoral plans. You all must work hard in your various ministries to achieve set goals. “Kindly be informed that I have set up a discreet Monitoring and Evaluation Team to prepare quarterly reports on Ministries and assess performance of members of the cabinet. Even though you did not sign a performance bond on assumption of office, you will henceforth be evaluated on your service delivery. “We will not hesitate to remove from office any appointee that fails to deliver based on Monitoring and Evaluation reports.

“As we commence the 2024 governance activities, I call on cabinet members to maintain a united front. The Cabinet is one united family with equal rights and privileges for members. That is a settled matter in line with best practices. There must be an immediate end to rivalry and segregation within the Cabinet. “I also want to urge cabinet members to focus on serious state matters rather than lobbying around issues of personal benefits. I have told you all, times without numbers, before and after your appointment, that we need to make sacrifices. We must offer what we can do for our state, not asking what our state can do for us. That is the path of patriots”, Mr Governor affirmed …Council approves appointment of six new traditional rulers At its first Executive Council meeting, the Osun state Government has approved the appointments of Six new traditional rulers.

A press release issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi and made available to newsmen says all the appointments are with immediate effect. While congratulating and wishing the newly appointed traditional rulers success and peaceful reign in their respective domains,the statement urged all the subjects in their respective communities to give the newly appointed traditional rulers the best of support and cooperation they deserve.

The newly appointed traditional rulers approved by the Council include the following: ● Prince Haastrup Adeola Ojo as Aloro of Iloro-Ijesha in Atakunmosa East Local Government; ● Prince Mark Adeniyi Ajewole as Onise of Ise-Ijesa also in Atakunmosa East Local Government; ● Prince Adekunle Waheed Babatunde as Elende of Eko Ende in Ifelodun North Local Council Development Area; Other newly appointed Obas are Prince Sulaimon Adebayo Olalekan as Olu of Alajue in Ede East Local Council Development Area; Prince Badmos Rafiu Omotoso as Alagbeye of Agbeye in Odo Otin South Local Council Development Area; and Prince Johnson Oyewale Ajiboye as Olola of Ola in Ejigbo West Local Council Development Area of Osun state.

The Council meeting also approved the elevation of 11 more traditional rulers in Osun state to a Part II (Recognised) Status of the Chief Law, Cap 25, Laws of Osun state, 2002. The newly elevated Obas include:Olu Ilu Oba Oyeyemi Town in Egbedore Local Government; Alayetoro of Ayetoro Ijesa, Onikajola of Kajola Bowaje-Ijesa, Olorogoji of Orogoji-Ijesa, in Atakunmosa East Local Government; Onimelu of Ifemelu -Ifewara; Alarunde of Arunde Ifewara; Esemo of Iyemogun ( Atakumosa West Local Government); Olosuntedo of Osuntedo( Ejigbo Local Government) ; Olu of Araromi-Owu; Olu of Akiriboto-Isale(Ayedaade Local Government; and Onijimo of Ijimo-Ijesha. All the elevations are with immediate effect The Council however stepped down consideration of the Koka kingship stool, directing investigation and correction of the alleged abnormality and irregularity in the selection process.

