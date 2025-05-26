Adeleke promises to bridge infrastructure deficit in Osun

Ademola Adeleke of Osun says that his goal is to bridge the huge infrastructure deficit inherited from the previous administration in the state.

By Olajide Idowu

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun says that his goal is to bridge the huge infrastructure deficit inherited from the previous administration in the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Osogbo by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor.

Rasheed said that Adeleke made the remarks while receiving the “Most Impactful Governor of the Year in Infrastructure” award from City People’s.

The governor was represented at the event by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi.

Adeleke said bridging the infrastructure deficit would be achieved by spreading development across the local governments, the main cities and town centres in the state.

The governor pledged renewed commitment to service delivery and infrastructural upgrade to jumpstart the state’s economy and create communal wealth for the people.

He also said that his administration remained unwavering in its commitment to complete all ongoing and new projects in the state

The governor appreciated the award from City People’s and noted that a world class infrastructure was compulsory for rapid economic growth.

“Osun, under our watch is getting upgraded infrastructure in transport, education, health, agriculture, water, power, digital economy among others.

“We will not stop until Osun attains number one position on infrastructural rating”, he said.

Similarly, the governor also advocated for the adoption of Asian and Arab models in the diaspora policy of Nigeria.

Adeleke made the remarks while delivering a lecture in London at an event organised by the the Cultural Hangout Festival (CHF), in commemoration of Africa Day.

The governor, represented by his aide, Soji Adewusi, said that sustainable cultural renaissance and economic empowerment of Africans in the diaspora demanded the adoption of the Arab, Indian and the Asian strategies.

“The Asian, Indian and Arab communities in the diaspora are tightly knitted together.

“They not only maintained strong cultural ties in the diaspora, they maintained coordinated linkage with their home communities.

“The Pakistanis, the Indians, the Arabs never, for once, neglect their cultural practices, nor severe ties with their home base.

“They build their success stories on the tradition and customs which they imported into the diaspora”, he said.

According to him, African leaders have a lot to learn from the Asians, while governmental and diplomatic support for the Diaspora community is not yet at par with the Asian diaspora diplomatic strategy. (NAN)(www.nannews.com)