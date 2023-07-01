Adeleke plans health insurance enrollment for pensioners

By Chimezie Godfrey

The government of Osun State is working on a plan to enroll contributory pensioners in the state health insurance scheme even as the Governor has issued a directive for the immediate payment of pension entitlement as planned in the template released earlier this year.

According to a statement signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, his Spokesperson, the Governor dropped the hints while receiving leaders of thought who paid him a sallah homage , noting that he has received many representations from the pensioners, restating his determination to address their issues in line with his campaign promises.

The Governor noted that the template released earlier this year on clearing of outstanding salaries and pensions is still in force and he subsequently directed the Head of Service to fast track the implementation by ensuring the payment of the pension arrears in line with the approved template.

“The template was created with an eye on gradual clearing of the salary and pension debts. This was in recognition of the financial status of the state which is well documented and known to the public. Our administration focuses on meeting the various needs of the state within a tight financial situation.

“Our administration is however prioritizing workers’ welfare which covers in and out of service workers. I restate our commitment to the welfare of our senior citizens, the pensioners. The phased payments is a standby directive and I assured our pensioners that they are not and cannot be forgotten.”, the Governor assured.

Dropping another hint of a pro-pensioners plans, Governor Adeleke said his administration is almost finalizing a plan to enroll the pensioners under the state health insurance scheme to address their health needs.

“Our administration is working hard on health insurance enrollment for the pensioners. Our senior citizens needs constant health attention. We think the best approach is to enrol them as that will ease the burden of treatment during their retirement.

“We are working on the details. Once it is finalized, we will release it for immediate implementation”, Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

