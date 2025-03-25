Adeleke orders arrests, imposes curfew after communal clash 

Ademola Adeleke of Osun has directed security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the violent communal clash that occurred in Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun communities in the state.

By Victor Adeoti

Ademola Adeleke of Osun has directed security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the violent communal clash that occurred in Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun communities in the state.

Adeleke issued the directive during a visit to the affected communities on Monday, where he conducted an on-the-spot assessment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many houses, shops, cars, motorcycles, and other valuables were destroyed during the violence.

Adeleke condemned the destruction, stating that his administration would take every necessary step to end the “needless destruction of lives and property” in the affected areas.

“This crisis has gone on for too long, and I will put an end to it.

“When I was elected, I told the people to stop fighting over land disputes. Violence only drives away potential investors,” the governor said.

He emphasised that there was no need for fighting over land and made it clear that the culprits would be held accountable.

“I have given the directive for all those responsible to be brought to justice. The wanton destruction of lives and property will no longer be tolerated.

“We have put in place measures to ensure permanent peace,” he added.

The governor commended the swift response of the security agencies and assured them that his administration would continue to provide the necessary support to enhance their operations.

NAN reports that the crisis erupted on March 20 between Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas, respectively, over a land dispute.

In response to the unrest, Adeleke imposed a 24-hour curfew on the affected communities on March 21.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)