Adeleke oledges God driven governance, vows uncreased democratic dividends

By Chimezie Godfrey

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his commitment to serve the people with all his strength just as he vowed never to stop worshipping God.

The Governor disclosed this while participating at the 70th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the Gideon House of Prayer Church of the Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim, Joseph Lambo Area, Ebute-Meta, Lagos State.

Senator Adeleke recounted his old days at Joseph Lambo area of Ebutemeta, declaring that he can never be too busy to praise God in spite of his current position as a Governor.

“As a Governor, I govern with fear of God. I focus on meeting the needs of the people. Those values of God driven life I learnt from childhood here at Joseph Lambo”, the Governor recalled.

He vowed never to disappoint the people in the discharge of his duty as the Governor of Osun State while praying that God will grant the church the grace to actualise it’s 5 year development sooner.

Earlier in his sermon, His Eminence, Elder Dr. Olusegun Demuren, The Deputy Baba Aladura of the Church, lauded Senator Ademola Adeleke for his love for humanity and outstanding fear of God which he attributed as the secret behind his monumental achievements as Governor in less that one year in Office.

The man of God who preached about steadfastness of faith, forgiveness of sins and love for humanity called on Christians to be mindful of the second coming of Jesus and prepare for the day of accountability before their God.

Residents of the area who were happy to see the Governor in their locality cheered him from the church down through the street where Senator Adeleke acknowledged greetings from the young and aged women.

The event had in attendance, the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, Speaker and members of the Osun State House of Assembly, Commissioners and other important dignitaries.

