Adeleke moves to upgrade Osun College of Health to polytechnic

Ademola Adeleke of Osun, on Monday, forwarded a bill to the State House of Assembly, requesting that the Osun College of Health Technology,

By Olajide Idowu

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, on Monday, forwarded a bill to the State House of Assembly, requesting that the Osun College of Health Technology, Ilesa, be upgraded to a polytechnic.

The Speaker, Mr Adewale Egbedun, who made this known during plenary session, where the bill tagged ” Osun State College of Health Technology and Management Sciences Establishment Bill 2024″ was read.

Egbedun quoting the governor said, “I wish to inform you that the above named bill has been processed and ready for your consideration and passage.

“The purpose of the bill is to upgrade and regulate the activities of the Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa to a polytechnic status.

“It shall be changed from the Osun State College of Health Technology to Osun State Health Technology and Management Sciences,” he said

Similarly, Egbedun read another bill forward by the governor seeking the establishment of an “Osun State Startup Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship”.

Subsequently, the Osun State Emergency Management Agency Amendment No. 1 Bill 2024 and Osun State Road Traffic and Vehicle Inspection Service Bill, 2024, were passed for first reading.

The Assembly later dissolved into ‘Committee of the whole’ and deliberated on the Osun State Sports Commission Establishment Bill, 2024.

After the day’s proceedings, it adjourned until March 11. (NAN)