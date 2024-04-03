Adeleke lists new retirement age conditions for Osun teachers

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has reiterated enforcement of approved guidelines as a condition to enjoy the new retirement age, 65 years old and length of service, 40 years for teachers in Osun public schools.

This is contained in a circular issued by Mr Ayanleye Aina, the Head of Service, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

According to the circular, all those interested in enjoying the new increased retirement age must comply with the guidelines as stipulated.

According to the guidelines, for teacher to benefit from the scheme, he or she must be within the education cadre recognised in the scheme of Service.

It also stipulates that the officer must be registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), be medically fit as ascertained by a qualified medical doctor and must not be under any disciplinary action.

It also said that the eligible officer would be required to apply six months before he or she attains the age of 60 years or 35 years of Service, whichever was earlier.

The guidelines also said that the application must be endorsed by the Head Teacher/ Principal of the eligible Officer and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, among others.

It however said that the period of extension was not pensionable.

It directed the Ministry of Finance and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to stop forthwith, payment of salaries to those already enjoying the new retirement age without fulfilling the conditions.

The circular reads: “I wish to refer to our Circulars Ref. Nos. SMD.61/VOL.III/36 dated 31st May, 2022 and SMD.61/Vol.IV/52 dated 20th October, 2023 on the above subject.

“I reiterate that the conditions stated in the aforementioned Circulars still subsist.

“Consequently, all those already enjoying the new retirement age and length of Service without fulfilling the necessary prerequisites have, by this circular, cease to enjoy such benefits until compliance with the Circulars.

“For the purpose of emphasis, for any officer to enjoy the new retirement age and length of Service, the concerned Officer is requested to ensure that the guidelines were strictly adhered to.

“For avoidance of doubt, a copy of the guidelines under reference is hereby attached. Relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government are requested to ensure wide circulation of this Circular and strict compliance”. (NAN)

By Victor Adeoti