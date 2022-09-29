Adeleke hails Supreme Court verdict, dedicates victory to God

By Victor Adeoti

The Osun Governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has lauded the Supreme Court judgment affirming him as the authentic Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 16 election.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Rasheed Olawale, on Thursday in Osogbo, said that outcome of the case was the manifestation of strong “hand of God” in his governorship project.

According to him, the victory is dedicated to God and the good people of the state, whose tremendous supports had kept me going since the departure of my late brother.

Adeleke, describing the apex court justices as “agents of truth and justice” , said his faith in the judiciary had always been strong.

“As I noted in my statement yesterday (Wednesday), this project is divine and it has come to stay.

“Our people voted for light and we must all defend and sustain that mandate built on our five-point agenda for good governance,” Adeleke said.

He called on Gov. Gboyega Oyetola to start the compilation of his handing over notes, saying, “the people’s mandate remains sacrosanct”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prince Dotun Babayemi, one of the PDP governorship aspirants had challenged the recognition of Adeleke as the PDP candidate in court.

NAN recalled that PDP in Osun had on March 8 held two parallel governorship primary elections in the state.

In one of the primaries held at the Osogbo City Stadium, under the supervision of Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as Chairman, Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner.

However, the other primary held at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF) Centre, Osogbo, produced Prince Dotun Babayemi as the winner.

In a list of candidates later released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Adeleke emerged as the flagbearer of the PDP.

Babayemi, however, approached the Federal High Court, Osogbo, challenging the PDP’s submission of Adeleke’s name to INEC, as well as the validity of the governorship primary conducted at the stadium.

The case was, however, dismissed at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, while he also lost at the Court of Appeal in Akure, before it was finally dismissed by the Supreme court on Thursday.

Similarly, the PDP in Osun also described the Supreme Court judgment as a welcome development.

A statement by the party’s Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele, commended the judiciary for living up to its expectation as the house of justice.

Akindele, however, said that Babayemi had since been expelled from the party.

He warned that any member of the party who continue to romance with Babayemi would be charged with anti-party activities.(NAN)

