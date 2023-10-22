Adeleke hails Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has commended President Bola Tinubu for confirming the appointment of Mr Adewale Adeniyi, an indigene of the state, as the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Adeniyi’s confirmation offers promising direction for the Service.

He appreciated President Tinubu for recognising the capability of the customs boss to drive his agenda in the paramilitary outfit.

The governor said Adeniyi’s confirmation was a bold assertion of the president’s commitment to redirect customs for more efficiency and productivity.

Adeleke, while congratulating the customs boss for the deserving progress in his career, said that his confirmation was a reward for years of dedication, competence and pronounced commitment to public service.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I heartily rejoice with a distinguished professional, Mr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on his confirmation as the Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu.

“His confirmation is a testament to his enticing public record, competence, and devotion to the Customs service over the years.

”It equally underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to giving people with proven capacity increasing responsibility in the task of moving the country forward,” he said.

Adeleke urged the customs boss to continue to serve with dedication, professionalism and integrity in his new role, adding that Osun and the state at large look forward to improved contribution to the country from the customs under his leadership.

”I pray you have a rewarding time with a lot of accomplishments as the Comptroller-General of Customs,” he said. (NAN)

