Adeleke felicitates nephew, Davido, at 31

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has congratulated sensational hip-hop artist and global music icon, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on the occasion of his 31st birthday.

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Adeleke, extolled Davido’s virtues, endearing personality and incredible exploits in the music industry, noting that he had been rendering entertainment and soul-stirring melodies to a global audience.

He also acknowledged the ‘inspiring and uplifting’ zeal which he had demonstrated toward a successful music career.

The governor lauded the popular musician’s passionate interest in uplifting others, manifesting in his mentoring other musicians to stardom.

He also commended the hip-hop singer for using his God- given wealth to support the downtrodden and the needy, thanking God for his life and the lives he had been able to touch.

“Happy birthday to my son, David Adeleke (a.k.a Davido).

“David’s birthday is a reminder of God’s greatness and the unlimited grace served to the Adeleke dynasty through him.

“Over the years, David was able to show us what hard-work and dedication to one’s dream can achieve, and through his talent, the music industry, not just in Nigeria, but the whole world, has been far more enriched.

“As he marks a new age today, I acknowledge not just the collective consciousness that his music has energised but also, the hopes about the future that he inspires through his work and charities.

“May his new age be blessed with good health and sound mind, while trusting God Almighty to continue to uphold him so that his creativity will continue to resonate with us and, as such, lighten up homes and bless lives,” Adeleke remarked. (NAN)

