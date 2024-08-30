Adeleke distributes 31 tractors, other farm inputs to farmers in Osun

Ademola Adeleke of Osun has distributed 31 tractors and other farm inputs to farmers in the state.

By Victor Adeoti



Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has distributed 31 tractors and other farm inputs to farmers in the state.

In his remarks at the programme in Aisu town, Ede on Friday, Adeleke said that his administration would continue to provide all necessary infrastructure and resources to enhance agricultural production and ensure food security for the people.

“Today, we are distributing 6,000 herbicides, 80,000 cashew seedlings, 8,000 cassava cuttings, 8,000 various vegetable seeds.

“We are also distributing 500 bags of lime to our farmers, women associations, people living with disabilities and government schools with large farmlands.

“We are equally unveiling 31 newly purchased tractors with full implements for the use of our farmers in the state. which is the first phase of this project.

“These tractors will be released to farmers cooperative societies and associations after all necessary administrative procedures have been concluded.

“This is also in line with the promise made to our resourceful youthful population during the last End Bad Governance protest”, he said.

Adeleke also said that the state government was committing another N8 billion for the acquisition of tractors and farm clearing equipment within the context of due process.

He said that al N2 billion worth of farm inputs support would also be provided.

The governor also said that in the less than two years of this administration, he had effectively touched every aspect of the 5-Point Action plan he set out to achieve at the inception.

“At the inception of this administration, we crafted our policy objectives and also fashioned an agenda towards their realisation which was tagged the 5-Point Action plan.

“We set out the objectives to include the welfare of workers, financial inclusion, localisation, people-centered infrastructure upgrade, as well as social sector upliftment and agro-industrialisation.

“No leader with conscience would be happy that his people are struggling to make ends meet and feed their families.

“We have set our targets at this critical sector and we are ready to make the required investments in this regard”, he said.(NAN)(